Tarrytown Police Reform Group Issues Draft Report

January 12, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

Residents of Tarrytown are getting their first look at the findings and recommendations of the Police Reform and Reinvention Committee. The group was formed last summer in response to a mandate by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that every community in the state review the practices of its police force. A draft report has been posted on the village web site, and the Board of Trustees will discuss the document at its Wednesday Jan. 13 meeting.

Body Cams Are Here

Even as the village contemplates the 14 specific recommendations and five practical steps emerging from the report, the Police Department has already implemented the purchase and distribution of body cameras to officers. Starting this week, at least some officers will be issued Axon 3 Body Cameras that will record all interactions with the public. Eventually, all 34 Tarrytown officers will have them. The bill for the cameras and accompanying software was about a quarter of a million dollars.

The lengthy report, which includes 14 appendices, was the product of about 30 people, including trustees, administrators, police and 18 citizen “stakeholders” who met six times for 90 minutes each as a group and had additional breakout meetings for sub-groups. The committee was chaired by Trustee Doug Zollo.

The 14 recommendations range from stricter educational requirements in hiring, increased training, in such areas as de-escalation and subduing violent offenders, to changes in civil service rules governing hiring and disciplining officers and increased diversity. The report advocates for more community outreach and calls for more support from the county and state in dealing with psychological situations, possibly including the deployment of a “Community Responder,” a civilian with mental health training, in cases requiring skills outside the normal range of police duties.

The Community Responder recommendation is among the five highlighted conclusions of the committee. The others are:

* The creation of a standing citizens’ police review board “to provide independent civilian oversight.”

* New de-escalation, anti-bias and antiracist training and continuing education for all police personnel – on an annual or biannual basis.

* New programs initiated that would be dedicated to enhancing and maintaining officer wellness (including mental and behavioral health services).

* The establishment (or extension) of a policing committee for ongoing discussions and listening sessions with the community.

Many of the findings and recommendations are extensions of existing policies, particularly in the areas of training and community outreach. According to the testimony of Chief John Barbelet, Tarrytown police collectively undergo 3,350 hours of training a year, including in many of the areas cited by the report. They also engage in such outreach programs as “Coffee with a Cop” availabilities to get to know residents, breakfasts with seniors and participation on local food pantries. There have been no reported incidents of police abuse in recent times (the village banned police use of chokeholds in 2001).

A survey of 1,013 respondents done in the fall confirmed a generally positive attitude toward the village’s police. Most residents feel safe; 90% said they would call the police if needed, and most expressed trust for their police force. The survey was weakest in measuring the attitudes of minority groups—Blacks, Hispanics, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and further surveys of their attitudes is needed.

While diversity is cited as an area in need of improvement, the data show that there is not significant disparity of representation relative to the community the department serves. Whites make up about 79% of Tarrytown’s population; Hispanics/Latinx are the second largest category, while Blacks are just over 5%. Just over 60% of the 34 officers are non-Hispanic white males; three are Black and six are Latinx. Three are women.

What the Report Doesn’t Say

Notable in the recommendations is the absence of mention of two words that were rallying cries in many of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations of last summer: “de-fund” and “dis-arm.”

If anything, the committee’s recommendations would likely lead to more, not less, spending on police matters in the village—particularly in the area of training. While the topic of intimidation in police/community relations came up in several break-out groups, with suggestions that when meeting with residents in “listening sessions,” police might consider leaving their weapons elsewhere, the report says nothing about taking guns away from officers.

No doubt, speakers at future public hearings, including the January 13 Trustee meeting, will express concerns that the recommended reforms are either too weak or too punitive in addressing the police culture in Tarrytown. Residents will have two additional opportunities to express their views: public sessions on January 26 and again on February 9.