Tarrytown News
Top News

Tarrytown Police Force Seeks Local Applicants

• Bookmarks: 1

Flyers like this are circulating throughout the village, including the high school
March 24, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

The Tarrytown Police Department is out combing the village—not in search of criminals this time but in search of new recruits. They are looking for locals: smart people who know the neighborhoods and understand the local issues—the kind of people citizens said in the recent police reform survey they would like to see in uniform.

Trouble is, folks like that are hard to find, and a clock is ticking down to a March 29 deadline to sign up for the Westchester County Civil Service Exam that determines who qualifies even to apply for the job. The test is given only every three or four years. As an enticement, the department is offering a free “cram/prep” course in advance of the actual exam in mid-May. So far, only about half a dozen have signed up. “That,” says Police Chief John Barbalet, “is too low.”

Why it’s so hard—especially in the current economic climate—to get people to apply to be a Tarrytown cop is, well, complicated. Part of it, believes Chief Barbalet, is the national environment in which the media shines a bright light on every “bad cop” incident and underplays the “good cop” news he believes is far more representative. But another part of it is New York State civil service law that requires police departments to hire off the top of the list of exam takers, regardless of their other qualifications.

In Westchester, there are two lists—one county-wide, the other local. The county lists thousands of applicants; the local, says Barbalet, may be around 30. “We hire off the local list,” says the Chief. “Sometimes (the results) are very good; sometimes they’re not.”

The best way to improve the odds of getting qualified applicants—and applicants that reflect the diversity of the community—is to enlarge the pool of local citizens.

Tarrytown is not Rochester or other large police forces from which the “bad cop”stories typically emanate. Almost half of the 34 officers are from the area, and they are led by a chief who grew up and went to school in the village. There are three African-Americans officers, three women, seven who speak Spanish and one Pacific Islander. “We’re pretty diverse for a small job (department),” says the Chief. But there could be more from the communities that make up the village and the rivertowns in general.

Paying for the prep test is not only an incentive but also a way to remove socio-economic disparity that may dissuade potential recruits. Just spreading the word so that potential candidates know the opportunity is there is another. As such, the department is passing out flyers (like the one above) in local houses of worship, community centers and in the high school. Students should know that there is no minimum age for taking the test but they cannot be appointed until they are 20.

Interested parties should email Lieutenant Chris Cole (ccole@tarrytowngov.com) to sign up for the course. More information is available on the department’s web site: https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/news/police-officer-exam-and-cram-for-the-exam

 

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Tarrytown Police Force Seeks Local Applicants

Tarrytown Police Force Seeks Local Applicants

March 24, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The Tarrytown Police Department is out combing the village—not in search of criminals this time but in...
Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby, YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Planned for June

Rotary’s Duck Derby, YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Planned for June

March 24, 2021
by Robert Kimmel--- For the 14th consecutive year, the Rotary Club of the Tarrytown’s’ will be conducting its Rubber Duck...
Read More
Our Falcons Laid An Egg!

Our Falcons Laid An Egg!

March 23, 2021
At about 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning, March 22, the momma Peregrine Falcon in the Tappan Zee ( Mario M....
Read More
Federal Highway Administration Vouches for Cuomo Bridge Safety

Federal Highway Administration Vouches for Cuomo Bridge Safety

March 23, 2021
After reviewing technical investigations of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a statement last week,...
Read More
Ardsley Rally In Support of Asian-Americans Draws 500

Ardsley Rally In Support of Asian-Americans Draws 500

March 23, 2021
Ardsley Police had said they expected about 50 to show up at a rally in the village’s Louis Pascone Memorial...
Read More
Irvington High School Names Co-Valedictorians

Irvington High School Names Co-Valedictorians

March 23, 2021
Two students strong in the sciences were named as Irvington High School’s co-valedictorians for the Class of 2021. Henry Demarest,...
Read More
Eligibility Threshold Drops to 50-Year-Olds in NY State

Eligibility Threshold Drops to 50-Year-Olds in NY State

March 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, New Yorkers 50 and older are eligible to make appointments...
Read More
Pharmacies Now Able To Vaccinate Comorbid Adults

Pharmacies Now Able To Vaccinate Comorbid Adults

March 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The State continues to expand both the population of those eligible to receive a COVID vaccine and...
Read More
Gullotta House Receives United Way Grant

Gullotta House Receives United Way Grant

March 21, 2021
United Way of Westchester and Putnam announced that 30 local nonprofits were collectively awarded $500,000 from Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Vaccine Site Tops Expectations

Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Vaccine Site Tops Expectations

March 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The initial response to the first call for 65+ seniors to get one of the 500 doses...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
131 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *