Tarrytown Police Call For Security Camera Registration to Aid Investigations

by Robert Kimmel –

The expanding practice of using security camera video by law enforcement agencies to assist investigations has led the Tarrytown Police Department to implement a new program. “Got video?” That question comes in an announcement by Police Chief John Barbelet encouraging both private residents and businesses to participate in its “SecureCam” program by registering their security cameras with the Department.

“Video from home security systems have become so sophisticated that they can aid with investigations ranging from package thieves to major felonies to roadway incidents,” Chief Barbelet said. “Several members of the community have already come forward with video evidence to aid in criminal investigations.,” the Chief added.

Homes and businesses which comply, the announcement states, will allow the police to check recorded video from those locations in the vicinity of a crime, vehicular accident or other serious incident. Registering for the program will help detectives expedite their investigations, the police explain. There is no cost to the registrants, and they will only be contacted “if there is an incident in the vicinity of your security camera(s).”

“The bottom line is this: time is of the essence, and knowing where to go to gather information can only help with our response,” Chief Barbelet stated. Residents can register online at https://www.tarrytowngov.com/tarrytown-police-department/programsservices/webforms/secure-camera-registration. Questions about the program can be answered by calling the Detective Division, at 914-631-1514.

Advanced technology using high definition images along with facial recognition and night vision have also increased the use of video surveillance footage evidence in court cases for variety of offences, and law suits and claims. For law enforcement purposes, a few cities, Washington, D.C. included, have even offered financial incentives, such as rebates and vouchers for certain types of security camera installation and registration.