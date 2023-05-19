Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
School News
Sleepy Hollow News
Tarrytown News

Tarrytown Native Selected as New Superintendent of Schools

• Bookmarks: 3

May 19, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Tarrytown native is returning home to lead the public school district.

Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent

Dr. Raymond Sanchez, who has been Superintendent of Schools in Ossining since 2013, will be officially appointed to serve in the same role for The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns at a special meeting of the Board of Education May 30.

Sanchez will succeed current Superintendent Chris Borsari, who announced his November he would be retiring at the end of June.

“I am extremely honored to be the finalist for the next Superintendent of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns and eager to work alongside the administration, faculty, and staff that have created a district that is widely recognized for its high-caliber academics and inclusive environment,” Sanchez said. “I am proud of the work I have done throughout my career, especially in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion and improving outcomes for all students, and look forward to bringing the same passion and professionalism to this role.”

Sanchez, who grew up in Tarrytown and has strong ties to the community, received his Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York at Geneseo. He earned his Master’s degree from Long Island University, and Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Manhattanville College, along with a certificate of Advanced Study in Education Administration from Columbia University. Sanchez, along with his wife and three children, reside in Westchester County.

In 2020, Sanchez received the Distinguished Service Award from the Lower Hudson Council of School Superintendents. His professional and personal affiliations span a variety of causes and interests having served as President of the Lower Hudson Council of School Superintendents and of the Putnam Northern Westchester Curriculum Council, as well as a Board member of NY Presbyterian Hospital, the Jacob Burns Film and Educational Media Center, 914 Cares, and The United Way.

“Without question, Dr. Sanchez is an accomplished and charismatic leader,” said Ossining Board of Education President John Paine. “In addition to learning about his broad base of experience, our Board was able to hear how he envisions working with our team to reach our goals and optimize our performance.”

In Ossining, Sanchez helped conceptualize OPrime, a community school hub connecting families to services and resources and initiated Ossining’s participation in My Brother’s Keeper, a program that connects boys and young men of color with support networks to build college and career readiness skills.

“Dr. Sanchez’s dedication to community leadership is driven by his passion for serving others,” said Board of Education Vice President Michelle DeFillippis. “Our hope for our community is to have a leader who values and prioritizes service to others.”

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Masters School Hosts a Gathering of Poets and Poetry Lovers

Masters School Hosts a Gathering of Poets and Poetry Lovers

May 19, 2023
By Aurora Horn-- The phrase “to gather” is literally in The Masters School’s mission statement, and on April 29 a...
Read More
Tarrytown Native Selected as New Superintendent of Schools

Tarrytown Native Selected as New Superintendent of Schools

May 19, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Tarrytown native is returning home to lead the public school district. Dr. Raymond Sanchez, who has...
Read More
Friends of Riverwalk (FRW) Horticultural Internship

Friends of Riverwalk (FRW) Horticultural Internship

May 18, 2023
Summer 2023 Pruning Project Phase II www.frw-ttown.org Objective Phase II pruning project of shrubs at RiverWalk Park in Tarrytown will...
Read More
School Budgets Easily Approved in Local Districts

School Budgets Easily Approved in Local Districts

May 16, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in local school districts overwhelmingly approved budgets Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year. In Tarrytown, the...
Read More

Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 May Mid-Month Programs Update

May 16, 2023
May 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will be closed on: Monday May 29 for Memorial...
Read More
Latimer Calls For Federal Field Immigration Court To Process Westchester Asylum-Seekers

Latimer Calls For Federal Field Immigration Court To Process Westchester Asylum-Seekers

May 15, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— For the second week in a row, County Executive George Latimer used his televised Weekly Update to...
Read More
Kehoe Honored for Historical Contributions

Kehoe Honored for Historical Contributions

May 14, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- The 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence was still eight years off when...
Read More
Irvington Shakespeare Company Is Back For Their 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Production:

Irvington Shakespeare Company Is Back For Their 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Production:

May 13, 2023
Join us this summer for one of Shakespeare's rarely performed masterpieces, the remarkable Pericles, Prince of Tyre. A tale of...
Read More
The Sailhouse Has Docked in Tarrytown

The Sailhouse Has Docked in Tarrytown

May 13, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- Just in time for warm weather, The Sailhouse, a Tarrytown waterfront restaurant and bar, has opened for...
Read More
Hackley Sophomore Sensation Dominating on Mound and at Plate

Hackley Sophomore Sensation Dominating on Mound and at Plate

May 12, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Andy Hegarty has been honing her softball skills with Eric Holtz since she was 12. Her commitment...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
40 views
bookmark icon