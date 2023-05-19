Tarrytown Native Selected as New Superintendent of Schools

May 19, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Tarrytown native is returning home to lead the public school district.

Dr. Raymond Sanchez, who has been Superintendent of Schools in Ossining since 2013, will be officially appointed to serve in the same role for The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns at a special meeting of the Board of Education May 30.

Sanchez will succeed current Superintendent Chris Borsari, who announced his November he would be retiring at the end of June.

“I am extremely honored to be the finalist for the next Superintendent of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns and eager to work alongside the administration, faculty, and staff that have created a district that is widely recognized for its high-caliber academics and inclusive environment,” Sanchez said. “I am proud of the work I have done throughout my career, especially in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion and improving outcomes for all students, and look forward to bringing the same passion and professionalism to this role.”

Sanchez, who grew up in Tarrytown and has strong ties to the community, received his Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York at Geneseo. He earned his Master’s degree from Long Island University, and Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Manhattanville College, along with a certificate of Advanced Study in Education Administration from Columbia University. Sanchez, along with his wife and three children, reside in Westchester County.

In 2020, Sanchez received the Distinguished Service Award from the Lower Hudson Council of School Superintendents. His professional and personal affiliations span a variety of causes and interests having served as President of the Lower Hudson Council of School Superintendents and of the Putnam Northern Westchester Curriculum Council, as well as a Board member of NY Presbyterian Hospital, the Jacob Burns Film and Educational Media Center, 914 Cares, and The United Way.

“Without question, Dr. Sanchez is an accomplished and charismatic leader,” said Ossining Board of Education President John Paine. “In addition to learning about his broad base of experience, our Board was able to hear how he envisions working with our team to reach our goals and optimize our performance.”

In Ossining, Sanchez helped conceptualize OPrime, a community school hub connecting families to services and resources and initiated Ossining’s participation in My Brother’s Keeper, a program that connects boys and young men of color with support networks to build college and career readiness skills.

“Dr. Sanchez’s dedication to community leadership is driven by his passion for serving others,” said Board of Education Vice President Michelle DeFillippis. “Our hope for our community is to have a leader who values and prioritizes service to others.”