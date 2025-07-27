Support our Sponsors
Tarrytown News

Tarrytown Music Hall Requests Letters of Support for Grant

July 27, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

The oldest theater in Westchester that has been entertaining people for 140 years is requesting help from those it has brought joy and happiness.

The Tarrytown Music Hall is applying for a very competitive grant as it plans to prepare for a $1.5 million full restoration.

Theatre Manager Karina E Ringeisen said the exterior project will not only protect the building from the elements, but will also “enhance the beauty of Tarrytown’s Main Street, to be enjoyed by all residents and visitors alike.”

The non-profit Music Hall, which is listed on the National Register for Historic Places, was designed in 1885 by Theodore deLemos and August Cordes, the same architects who built the Macy’s building at Herald Square. It was financed by William Wallace, a chocolate manufacturer. Only six percent of existing theaters in the United States were built before 1900.

The mission of the organization is three-fold: present diverse and relevant programming in music, theater, dance, and film for the enrichment of the tri-state community; promote arts education through classes, partnerships, performing opportunities, and residencies; and preserve and restore the Music Hall so that it may continue to be a vibrant performing arts center and catalyst for sustainable economic development in the area.

To enhance its chances of getting the grant, the Music Hall is asking for Letters of Support from the community to share their thoughts and experiences at the venue. Testimonials, addressed to, “Whom It May Concern,” should include name and town of residence, and relationship to the theater (member, patron, volunteer, resident, visitor, Academy parent, etc.)

Letters can be emailed to karina@tarrytownmusichall.org before July 29.

