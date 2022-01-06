Tarrytown Music Hall Nominated for New Historic Registry

January 6, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

The New York State legislature only just created a State Historic Business Preservation Registry as a way to honor businesses that have proved vital to their communities over the long haul. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins had a perfect nominee in mind for the registry: the Tarrytown Music Hall.

Entry enterprises must be at least 50 years old, which proved no obstacle for the 137-year-old Music Hall, already on the National Register of Historic Places. “There is something special about seeing a performance in a historical venue like the Music Hall,” said Stewart-Cousins. “Whether you are watching a classical pianist or a comedy act, you feel as if you’ve stepped back in time.”

Executive Director Bjorn Olsson expressed gratitude “on behalf of the Music Hall team, current and all the generations before us.”

As the oldest performing arts venue in Westchester, the Music Hall has hosted vaudeville shows, piano recitals, orchestras, comedians—even a horse show and Saturday afternoon roller skating. Its bookings have included Irving Berlin, Mae West, Dave Brubeck, Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis B.B. King and Pete Seeger. Acts scheduled for this winter and spring include comedienne Paula Poundstone, the Righteous Brothers and Canadian folk legend Gordon Lightfoot.

