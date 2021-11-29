Arts & Entertainment News & Events
Tarrytown Music Hall Brings Vinyl Back

A Vinyl Vahalla at the Tarrytown Music Hall
November 29, 2021

By Shana Liebman–

Rivertown record-lovers are in for a treat. Last month, The Tarrytown Music Hall opened a record store on its premises, Marquee Records, which sells new and vintage vinyl at a discounted price. And the best part: proceeds go directly to the theater.

The store, located on the second floor of the Music Hall right above the marquee, is the brainchild of lifelong Tarrytown resident Greg Jacquin, a singer/songwriter who has been volunteering at the Tarrytown Music Hall for the past few years (and has performed on its stage.) When the theater closed during the beginning of the pandemic, Jacquin came up with the idea of selling donated records to help keep the venue afloat. After a two-day sale profited close to eight thousand dollars, the music hall—or more specifically Executive Director Bjorn Olsson and Theater Manager Karina Ringe—were inspired to open a real record shop in one of the music hall’s offices.

Marquee Records officially opened in mid-November—and the timing was ideal. According to Jacquin, vinyl sales (and prices) soared during the pandemic—probably because people were stuck at home, although music fans’ appreciation for the antiquated format has been on the rise for years.

“Vinyl albums are bigger, and the artwork is more tangible and enjoyable, so you can hold it and touch it and see it, and you can really connect with the artist and the lyrics. And they sound so much more natural, organic. It’s a rounder, kind of a fatter, a softer sound than CDs or iTunes. It just has much more personality,” Jacquin says.

The records at Marquee, which Jacquin says include “everything, from the ’20s and the ’30s to the ’90s and the 2000s” have been donated by locals and are priced to sell—most are at least half off their cover price. Unlike Westchester’s other record stores, which Jacquin says are considered overpriced due to market inflation, Marquee’s prices range from $2-$10. “You come in the right time, you can get a huge deal,” he says.

“And if you look through the bins here, so many of the artists, whose albums we have, have been on this stage,” Jacquin adds. A few were even signed by the musicians when they played at the Tarrytown Music Hall—including Rosanne Cash, who just performed there. “So now we have some pretty rare collectables in the signed vinyl from artists who are still touring,” Jacquin explained.

Beginning November 22, the store now has regular hours—Tuesday to Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.—closing just as the curtain falls so that theatergoers can stop in before the show.

Jacquin, who has been managing the store along with a few other volunteers, says he’s eager to meet new vinyl fans—and discuss the merchandise. “I’m very proud of the store and what it’s able to bring to the community. I’m a vinyl collector myself. I don’t have a lot of room, so I’m done collecting, but I like to talk to other collectors. And I’m a musician, so it’s another way to connect to the community.”

