Tarrytown Moves to a Full State of Emergency

Garbage pickup for Tuesday, February 2 is cancelled due to the snow storm. Village offices will be closed, including the...Read More
February 1, 2021
- The Village has upgraded our snow emergency to a full state of emergency, given the ongoing conditions of the storm, and the emergency declarations by County and State. The emergency will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday unless extended or amended.
- The updated total forecast for our area is for approximately 21 inches of total snowfall.
- Village offices will be closed again on Tuesday.
- Village staff will be working remotely from home.
- Owners of cars who moved and parked in Lots A or D must remove your cars from the lots by 6 p.m. Thursday.
- Garbage is cancelled for Monday and Tuesday. Metal and Bulk Metal pickup are cancelled this week.
- Wednesday recycling remains on schedule.
- Monday garbage will be picked up Thursday, Tuesday garbage will be picked up Friday.
- The Fitness Center is closed Tuesday.
- This storm is being classified as a blizzard. Please stay off the roads. Another 3” to 6” of snow are forecast for Tarrytown through Tuesday night.
- Don’t put snow into the street. Please put snow on lawns next to sidewalks and buildings. Salt or sand icy sidewalks.
Please stay safe, pace yourself and take regular breaks while you are clearing and shoveling snow.
Thank you to our hardworking DPW crews, Parks Crews, Police & Volunteer Firemen for working this storm.
