Tarrytown Link: Earth Day, Blood Drives, Camp/Pool & More

April 7, 2021
The Tarrytown Link – “Linking You to Your Village”
TEAC is planning a series of actual, in-person outdoor activities for April and May this year, beginning April 17th, running through the following week (Earth Day itself is April 22) and going into May. Info on how to register and join these efforts to improve our Village’s environment can be found at https://tarrytownenvironmental.org/earth-month-2021-teac-plans-shaping-up/
- Sat, April 17 (rain date 18th), 10am-2pm: Trash Clean-up (with the Lake Keepers) and Invasive Vine Removal at the Tarrytown Lakes; Meet at the Lakes parking lot on Neperan Road and Sunnyside Ave.
- Sat, April 17, 9:30-1pm: Clean-up at Neperan Park (with the Little Gardens of Tarrytown)
- Sun, April 18, 11am: Cleanup at Patriots Park with the Girl Scouts
- Sat, April 24: Mushroom Walk around the Lakes
- Sat, April 24: Found Fairy Houses at Neperan Park
- Sat, May 1 (rain date May 2), 9am-12pm: Kayak clean-up of the Hudson shoreline, in cooperation with Riverkeeper – On the River for those with their own kayaks, or on shore along Losee Park.
- Sun, May 16th: Clothing and Housewares Swap at the JCC – Still in planning
- Sat, May 22 (Rain date 23): Planting of a Pollinator Garden at Warner Library, as well as creating a Children’s Garden
On Thursday, April 29th from 9am to 2pm, the Red Cross, in Partnership with Assemblyman Tom Abinanti & the Village of Tarrytown, is hosting a blood drive. New Donators are needed and your donation can help save up to three lives! Blood donors help patients of all kinds every single day. Unsure if you’re eligible to donate blood,check your eligibility. Schedule a blood donation today by visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=tarrytown or calling 1-800-733-2767 and using sponsor code Tarrytown.
Pool Membership has officially opened for registration! The pool will be open Memorial Day through Labor day. You may enroll online. COVID-19 policies are still in effect for this upcoming summer including; the bring your own chair policy; swim block appointments; masks required when on pool deck (when not in social distancing square); social distancing still practiced on pool deck; capacity will be increased compared to last summer.
Camp Registration – We completed a survey to gauge interest in hosting the day camp. It appears there is enough interest in running the camp, so registration will open late this week, early next (so keep an eye out!). We do have a minimum number of campers we need to hit – so please do not hesitate if you intend to utilize our camp! Any questions should be submitted to summercamps@tarrytowngov.com.
