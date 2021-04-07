Tarrytown Link: Earth Day, Blood Drives, Camp/Pool & More

April 7, 2021

The Tarrytown Link – “Linking You to Your Village”

outdoor activities for April and May this year, beginning April 17th, running through the following week (Earth Day itself is April 22) and going into May. Info on how to register and join these efforts to improve our Village’s environment can be found at

at Warner Library, as well as creating a Children’s Garden

Sat, May 22 (Rain date 23): Planting of a Pollinator Garden at Warner Library, as well as creating a Children’s Garden

at the JCC – Still in planning

Sun, May 16th: Clothing and Housewares Swap at the JCC – Still in planning

shoreline, in cooperation with Riverkeeper – On the River for those with their own kayaks, or on shore along Losee Park.

Sat, May 1 (rain date May 2), 9am-12pm: Kayak clean-up of the Hudson shoreline, in cooperation with Riverkeeper – On the River for those with their own kayaks, or on shore along Losee Park.

Sun, April 18, 11am: Cleanup at Patriots Park with the Girl Scouts

(with the Little Gardens of Tarrytown)

Sat, April 17, 9:30-1pm: Clean-up at Neperan Park (with the Little Gardens of Tarrytown)

at the Tarrytown Lakes; Meet at the Lakes parking lot on Neperan Road and Sunnyside Ave.

(with the Lake Keepers) and

Sat, April 17 (rain date 18th), 10am-2pm: Trash Clean-up (with the Lake Keepers) and Invasive Vine Removal at the Tarrytown Lakes; Meet at the Lakes parking lot on Neperan Road and Sunnyside Ave.

On Thursday, April 29th from 9am to 2pm, the Red Cross, in Partnership with Assemblyman Tom Abinanti & the Village of Tarrytown, is hosting a blood drive. New Donators are needed and your donation can help save up to three lives!

Blood donors help

patients of all kinds every single day. Unsure if you’re eligible to donate blood,

check your eligibility

. Schedule a blood donation today by visiting

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=tarrytown

or calling 1-800-733-2767 and using sponsor code Tarrytown.