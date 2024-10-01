Tarrytown Lighthouse Open for Free Tours

By Rick Pezzullo—
For the first time since 2020, the historic Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow will be open for free public tours.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Place, the Tarrytown Lighthouse was built in 1883 in response to pleas by local steamship companies for assistance in navigating dangerous shoals. It was a critical guide for Hudson River shipping for 68 years before it was decommissioned in 1961 once the Tappan Zee Bridge was built.
Earlier this year, the Lighthouse reopened following the completion of a $3.4 million interior and exterior rehabilitation.
The restoration of the Lighthouse included exterior repairs and repainting, addressing caisson cracks, window and door replacement, cleaning and re-pointing of the foundation masonry, refurbishing of the interior plaster and painting finishes, restoring the wood floors, reconstruction of the intermediate landing between the bridge and gangway, a new security gate on the mainland, and new electric exterior lighting.
Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation, Kathy O’Connor said, “Our Conservation Division has been hard at work planning the upcoming tours for the Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow,” said Kathy O’Connor, commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation. “Participants are sure to leave with a new understanding of the Lighthouse’s history.”
The Lighthouse is located in Kingsland Point Park off Palmer Avenue. The Lighthouse is accessed by a 10-minute walk from the parking lot along the Riverwalk path. Parking fees may apply.
Visitors can explore five decks of the Lighthouse while learning about its history on curator-led tours, beginning Saturday, Oct. 5. The 45-minute tours are free and are limited to 24 people.
Tours planned in October are Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
