Support our Sponsors
BREAST CARE & SURGERY at St. John's Riverside Hospital
Historic Rivertowns
Sleepy Hollow News

Tarrytown Lighthouse Open for Free Tours

• Bookmarks: 10

The historic Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow.
October 1, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

For the first time since 2020, the historic Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow will be open for free public tours.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Place, the Tarrytown Lighthouse was built in 1883 in response to pleas by local steamship companies for assistance in navigating dangerous shoals. It was a critical guide for Hudson River shipping for 68 years before it was decommissioned in 1961 once the Tappan Zee Bridge was built.

Support our Sponsors
  • GymCats Westchester gymnastics gym
  • Sunny Side Federal Savings - Irvington, NY
  • Clocktower Players Irvington, New York

Earlier this year, the Light­house re­opened fol­low­ing the com­ple­tion of a $3.4 mil­lion in­te­rior and ex­te­rior re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion.

The restora­tion of the Light­house in­cluded ex­te­rior re­pairs and re­paint­ing, ad­dress­ing cais­son cracks, win­dow and door re­place­ment, clean­ing and re-point­ing of the foun­da­tion ma­sonry, re­fur­bish­ing of the in­te­rior plas­ter and paint­ing fin­ishes, restor­ing the wood floors, re­con­struc­tion of the in­ter­me­di­ate land­ing be­tween the bridge and gang­way, a new se­cu­rity gate on the main­land, and new elec­tric ex­te­rior light­ing.

Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation, Kathy O’Connor said, “Our Conservation Division has been hard at work planning the upcoming tours for the Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow,” said Kathy O’Connor, commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation. “Participants are sure to leave with a new understanding of the Lighthouse’s history.”

The Lighthouse is located in Kingsland Point Park off Palmer Avenue. The Lighthouse is accessed by a 10-minute walk from the parking lot along the Riverwalk path. Parking fees may apply.

Visitors can explore five decks of the Lighthouse while learning about its history on curator-led tours, beginning Saturday, Oct. 5. The 45-minute tours are free and are limited to 24 people.

Tours planned in October are Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

 

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Dobbs Ferry Christian Pre-School
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence Irvington Office
  • Piccola Trattoria Dobbs Ferry, NY
  • Temple Beth Abraham
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
Read More
Tarrytown Lighthouse Open for Free Tours

Tarrytown Lighthouse Open for Free Tours

October 1, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- For the first time since 2020, the historic Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow will be open for...
Read More
TB Ward’s ‘Professional Human’ Introspective Hybrid Art/Music Show Debuts at UpStream Gallery in Hastings

TB Ward’s ‘Professional Human’ Introspective Hybrid Art/Music Show Debuts at UpStream Gallery in Hastings

October 1, 2024
By W.B. King-- Twenty years ago, while living in Brooklyn, artist and musician TB Ward and his wife, Ruth, were...
Read More
Re-Learning The Driver Safety Checklist

Re-Learning The Driver Safety Checklist

September 30, 2024
It should be part of every driver’s routine: adjust the side and rear-view mirrors; move the seat to allow your...
Read More
Howling Fantods

Howling Fantods

September 30, 2024
HOWLING FANTODS: A compendium of irritable unrest By Krista Madsen– Some people get a lyric stuck in their head, me, I get...
Read More
Mt. Pleasant’s Fight To Stave Off Sleepy Hollow Voting Rights Challenge Is Proving Costly

Mt. Pleasant’s Fight To Stave Off Sleepy Hollow Voting Rights Challenge Is Proving Costly

September 29, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- In a perfunctory 5-0 vote at its September 24 meeting, the Town Board of Mt. Pleasant authorized...
Read More
Shopping Al Fresco To Fight Food Insecurity

Shopping Al Fresco To Fight Food Insecurity

September 29, 2024
Under the watchful eye of Margaret Horan, local merchants and artisans set up a circle of tents on the lawn...
Read More
Twilight Village at Sleepy Hollow Opens at Philipsburg Manor

Twilight Village at Sleepy Hollow Opens at Philipsburg Manor

September 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Halloween and Historic Hudson Valley go hand-in-hand, and this spooky season has some new experiences for thrill...
Read More
Music Hall Receives Funding for Academy Residencies

Music Hall Receives Funding for Academy Residencies

September 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Music Hall received a big financial boost to its school residencies’ program this week. On...
Read More
Election 2024: The Great Tarrytown Divide

Election 2024: The Great Tarrytown Divide

September 27, 2024
By Solace Church-- Tarrytown is the only village in Westchester County that is split between two congressional districts, CD-16 and...
Read More
Man Sentenced in Death of Greenburgh Woman

Man Sentenced in Death of Greenburgh Woman

September 26, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Brooklyn man will spend the next two to six years in prison for a hit-and-run incident...
Read More
10 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
77 views
bookmark icon