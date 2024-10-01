Tarrytown Lighthouse Open for Free Tours

October 1, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

For the first time since 2020, the historic Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow will be open for free public tours.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Place, the Tarrytown Lighthouse was built in 1883 in response to pleas by local steamship companies for assistance in navigating dangerous shoals. It was a critical guide for Hudson River shipping for 68 years before it was decommissioned in 1961 once the Tappan Zee Bridge was built.

Earlier this year, the Light­house re­opened fol­low­ing the com­ple­tion of a $3.4 mil­lion in­te­rior and ex­te­rior re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion.

The restora­tion of the Light­house in­cluded ex­te­rior re­pairs and re­paint­ing, ad­dress­ing cais­son cracks, win­dow and door re­place­ment, clean­ing and re-point­ing of the foun­da­tion ma­sonry, re­fur­bish­ing of the in­te­rior plas­ter and paint­ing fin­ishes, restor­ing the wood floors, re­con­struc­tion of the in­ter­me­di­ate land­ing be­tween the bridge and gang­way, a new se­cu­rity gate on the main­land, and new elec­tric ex­te­rior light­ing.

Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation, Kathy O’Connor said, “Our Conservation Division has been hard at work planning the upcoming tours for the Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow,” said Kathy O’Connor, commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation. “Participants are sure to leave with a new understanding of the Lighthouse’s history.”

The Lighthouse is located in Kingsland Point Park off Palmer Avenue. The Lighthouse is accessed by a 10-minute walk from the parking lot along the Riverwalk path. Parking fees may apply.

Visitors can explore five decks of the Lighthouse while learning about its history on curator-led tours, beginning Saturday, Oct. 5. The 45-minute tours are free and are limited to 24 people.

Tours planned in October are Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.