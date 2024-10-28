Support our Sponsors
  • Hope Act Now ad thank Mike Lawler
  • RiverArts Studio Tour 2024
  • BREAST CARE & SURGERY at St. John's Riverside Hospital
Government & Politics
Tarrytown News

Tarrytown Justice Sets Sights on Higher Office

• Bookmarks: 10

October 28, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

One of Tarrytown’s longest and most distinguished public servants is looking to serve the community in a higher capacity.

Tarrytown Village Justice Kyle McGovern, 58, who has presided in village court for 21 years, is running for one of five available seats in New York State Supreme Court in the 9th Judicial District on Election Day.

Support our Sponsors
  • Alessandro Crocco for Assembly
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings - Irvington NY
  • Hope Act Now ad thank Mike Lawler
  • MaryJane Shimsky for Assembly

The 9th Judicial District encompasses five counties—Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam and Dutchess, a region with more than one million registered voters.

McGovern’s chances of getting elected on Nov. 5 to the 14-year term are strong since the positions up for grabs have been held for years by Democrats.

“I hope to be the same Judge McGovern that I am now,” he said in a recent interview. “We impact lives on a daily basis.”

The Sleepy Hollow High School graduate, who was born and raised in Tarrytown, comes from a family with a long history of community service in the village. His father and brother both were village trustees, as is his sister-in-law, Becky McGovern, who is currently deputy mayor.

In addition to being Tarrytown’s only elected judge, McGovern is Administrative Law Judge for the Westchester County Human Rights Commission and a founding partner at Lyons McGovern, LLP.

McGovern said he has enjoyed his years on Tarrytown’s bench, calling it “personally rewarding.”

“My approach is being fair and impartial, treating everyone the same,” he said. “You have to be consistent. You have to follow the law. You have to bring compassion to the bench. My approach is to try to get them the help they need.”

If McGovern is victorious, Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown would have to appoint his successor. George Hlapatsos serves as Tarrytown’s Acting Village Justice.

Criminal Court is held every Wednesday morning in Tarrytown, while Traffic Court, including parking matters, and Civil/Small Claims Court is held on Thursday mornings.

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Piccola Trattoria Dobbs Ferry, NY
  • Dobbs Ferry Christian Pre-School
  • Andrea Martone Irvington Real Estate agent
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
Read More
The Taconic Opera Comes To Tarrytown

The Taconic Opera Comes To Tarrytown

October 28, 2024
By W.B. King-- After 27 years of successfully producing more than 70 stage shows, the Taconic Opera is moving from...
Read More
The Ugly Pageant: Madtoys

The Ugly Pageant: Madtoys

October 28, 2024
THE UGLY PAGEANT—MADTOYS: Who's the foulest of them all? Part 1 By Krista Madsen– I have a rule about Halloween: no cute...
Read More
Tarrytown Justice Sets Sights on Higher Office

Tarrytown Justice Sets Sights on Higher Office

October 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- One of Tarrytown’s longest and most distinguished public servants is looking to serve the community in a...
Read More
Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade: Bigger And Better Every Year

Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade: Bigger And Better Every Year

October 27, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- It just seems to keep growing—and with it, the crowds that come from nowhere and everywhere. By...
Read More
Bike-Sharing In The Rivertowns? Maybe So

Bike-Sharing In The Rivertowns? Maybe So

October 26, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--     Local residents gathered in Tarrytown’s Warner Library on October 23 for a public feedback session about...
Read More
Babies Welcome!

Babies Welcome!

October 25, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— With a crowd of doctors, administrators, local politicians and community leaders present, Phelps Hospital officially dedicated a...
Read More
Officials Welcome Mirabella Cocina Latina in Dobbs Ferry

Officials Welcome Mirabella Cocina Latina in Dobbs Ferry

October 25, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for Mirabella Cocina Latina, an eatery in Dobbs Ferry located...
Read More
Jones V. Lawler CBS Debate: New Venue; Same Old Vitriol

Jones V. Lawler CBS Debate: New Venue; Same Old Vitriol

October 24, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The second televised debate on Wednesday night between incumbent Republican Mike Lawler and Democratic challenger (and former...
Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall Academy Spotlights Local Talent Year-Round

Tarrytown Music Hall Academy Spotlights Local Talent Year-Round

October 23, 2024
And Spooky Halloween Productions Are on Tap By W.B. King -- For nearly 140 years, The Tarrytown Music Hall has...
Read More
Village Officials Ready for Onslaught of Halloween Parade Revelers

Village Officials Ready for Onslaught of Halloween Parade Revelers

October 22, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Officials in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are bracing for thousands of creepy crawlers, caped crusaders and masked...
Read More
10 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
292 views
bookmark icon