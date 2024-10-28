Tarrytown Justice Sets Sights on Higher Office

October 28, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

One of Tarrytown’s longest and most distinguished public servants is looking to serve the community in a higher capacity.

Tarrytown Village Justice Kyle McGovern, 58, who has presided in village court for 21 years, is running for one of five available seats in New York State Supreme Court in the 9th Judicial District on Election Day.

The 9th Judicial District encompasses five counties—Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam and Dutchess, a region with more than one million registered voters.

McGovern’s chances of getting elected on Nov. 5 to the 14-year term are strong since the positions up for grabs have been held for years by Democrats.

“I hope to be the same Judge McGovern that I am now,” he said in a recent interview. “We impact lives on a daily basis.”

The Sleepy Hollow High School graduate, who was born and raised in Tarrytown, comes from a family with a long history of community service in the village. His father and brother both were village trustees, as is his sister-in-law, Becky McGovern, who is currently deputy mayor.

In addition to being Tarrytown’s only elected judge, McGovern is Administrative Law Judge for the Westchester County Human Rights Commission and a founding partner at Lyons McGovern, LLP.

McGovern said he has enjoyed his years on Tarrytown’s bench, calling it “personally rewarding.”

“My approach is being fair and impartial, treating everyone the same,” he said. “You have to be consistent. You have to follow the law. You have to bring compassion to the bench. My approach is to try to get them the help they need.”

If McGovern is victorious, Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown would have to appoint his successor. George Hlapatsos serves as Tarrytown’s Acting Village Justice.

Criminal Court is held every Wednesday morning in Tarrytown, while Traffic Court, including parking matters, and Civil/Small Claims Court is held on Thursday mornings.