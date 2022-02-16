Community News Tarrytown/Irvington Police Alert Published 18 hours ago18h ago • Bookmarks: 8 February 16, 2022 February 16, 2022The Village of Tarrytown Police Department is actively investigating anincident, which occurred in the Pennybridge (south end of Tarrytown) section of the Village. It was reported that on the morning of February 16, 2022, a ten-year old student from the Irvington School District was waiting a short distance away from his residence for his school bus to arrive.At approximately 0815 hours, two Hispanic men, traveling in a “dirty” white van pulled up to the student. An older Hispanic male rolled the window down and asked the student if he wanted candy. The same male then told the child to get inside the van. The child fled the scene to advise another parent waiting down the street at another bus stop. The older male Hispanic is described as having a dark mustache and a tanned wrinkled face. The male spoke with an English accent.The child described a unique figurine hanging from the van’s rear view mirror; a straw doll wearing a hat hanging from the rear view mirror. At this time, theTarrytown Police are continuing to investigate this incident.Anyone with any information related to this incident is encouraged to contactthe Tarrytown Detective Division at 914-631-1514 or the main desk at 914-631-5544. Thank you. Share the News!Advertisement Local News Tarrytown News Three Tarrytown Police Officers Promoted to Sergeant February 17, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Three members of the Tarrytown Police Department were recently promoted to the position of sergeant. The village... Read More Greenburgh News Greenburgh Town Board Confronts Antisemitism February 16, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- In response to rising acts of antisemitism, the Greenburgh Town Board has moved to take actions against... Read More Community News Tarrytown/Irvington Police Alert February 16, 2022 February 16, 2022The Village of Tarrytown Police Department is actively investigating anincident, which occurred in the Pennybridge (south end of... Read More Community News Historic Rivertowns History and News Join a Black History Month Tour of Westchester County February 16, 2022 Throughout Black History Month on Facebook, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State Senator Shelley Mayer are exploring nine... Read More Community News Masters Junior Combats Food Insecurity February 15, 2022 By Aurora Horn-- These days especially, it seems, there are more and more people who don’t know where their next... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Dobbs Ferry News Local News Ribbon Cutting Held for New Movie Theater in Dobbs Ferry February 12, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held February 10 to mark the official public opening of LOOK Dine-In... Read More Local News Our Community Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Firefighters Push Back on Flag Display Ban February 9, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The culture wars came to Sleepy Hollow’s Village Hall on Tuesday night, February 8. Some 50 members... Read More Local News Tarrytown News Family YMCA of Tarrytown to Relocate Daycare Program February 9, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Planning Board recently unanimously approved a plan for the Family YMCA of Tarrytown to relocate... Read More Our Schools Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Sleepy Hollow High Senior Chosen for Stewart-Cousins’ Youth Advisory Council February 8, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- Sleepy Hollow High School Senior Jickinson Louis has been selected to be part of State Senate Majority... Read More Business News Community News HOW IS YOUR CREDIT? February 7, 2022 By Chip Wagner-- Last of a three-part series on financial literacy. My first credit experience was a disappointment. I... Read More 8 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint