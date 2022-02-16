Community News

Tarrytown/Irvington Police Alert

Tarrytown Police car
February 16, 2022

The Village of Tarrytown Police Department is actively investigating an
incident, which occurred in the Pennybridge (south end of Tarrytown) section of the Village. It was reported that on the morning of February 16, 2022, a ten-year old student from the Irvington School District was waiting a short distance away from his residence for his school bus to arrive.
At approximately 0815 hours, two Hispanic men, traveling in a “dirty” white van pulled up to the student. An older Hispanic male rolled the window down and asked the student if he wanted candy. The same male then told the child to get inside the van. The child fled the scene to advise another parent waiting down the street at another bus stop. The older male Hispanic is described as having a dark mustache and a tanned wrinkled face. The male spoke with an English accent.
The child described a unique figurine hanging from the van’s rear view mirror; a straw doll wearing a hat hanging from the rear view mirror. At this time, the
Tarrytown Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
Anyone with any information related to this incident is encouraged to contact
the Tarrytown Detective Division at 914-631-1514 or the main desk at 914-631-
5544. Thank you.

