Tarrytown Hyperbaric Expert Teams with Industry Mavericks and Legislators to Combat Veteran Suicide Rates

July 25, 2025

By W.B. King–

With more than 20 veterans and approximately five first responders taking their own life each day due to post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and related contributing factors like depression, homelessness, addiction and family violence, Tarrytown resident Glenn Butler, a well-respected expert in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), answered the call to action.

“Aware that combat veterans often survived the visible physical injuries from severe blasts, the invisible brain injury went substantially untreated resulting in lifelong mobility, cognitive and behavioral disabilities, we turned our efforts towards helping veterans with TBI and post-traumatic stress disorder,” said Butler, who owns the Tarrytown-based Life Support Technologies (LST). In operation since 1984, the company provides clinical wound care and hyperbaric oxygen chambers in numerous facilities, including White Plains Hospital, St. John’s Riverside and NYU Langone Health regional locations.

“We were stunned to learn that while many civilian and veteran advocacy groups had demonstrated success in using HBOT, it was not being used and was actually being denounced as unsafe and ineffective despite its 60 yearlong medical history and use for 15 medical indications by Medicare and commercial insurances,” added Butler.

HBOT, he explained, involves patients breathing a significantly higher percentage of oxygen in a pressurized chamber. This increases the amount of oxygen in the bloodstream and tissues that accelerate healing and can treat various conditions, including wound healing, brain abscess, carbon monoxide poisoning, diabetic foot ulcers, decompression sickness and severe trauma, such as a significant injury, causing blocked blood flow.

Butler’s recent memoir, Bending Atmospheres—A Journey from Inner to Outer Space, recounts his 50-plus years of experience in military, scientific, commercial diving, aerospace and hyper-hypobaric engineering, research and clinical operations, including 12 deep diving/hyperbaric technologies patents. He began his career in 1969 working at Union Carbide (now part of Dow Chemical) at the Ocean Systems division with physiologist Dr. R.W. “Bill” Hamilton. At the time, they were conducting deep diving and submarine escape research for the U.S. Navy and space cabin atmosphere studies for NASA.

“Presently, the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration utilize over 40 drugs in an attempt to reduce suicide ideation—spending over 12.5 billion dollars to deduce that the numbers of veterans taking their own lives grows,” Butler said. “Having the large hospital-based HBOT chamber capability, LST wanted to help provide HBOT to veterans and first responders in crisis.”

Like Minds Develop Winning Solutions

When Butler connected with Eric Kolida, legislative director of the TreatNOW.org Veteran Advocacy group, and Joel Goldstein, CEO and creator of the Bart Foundation (a 501(c)(3) educational charity), the team aggregated respective experiences to form an industry-leading cooperative movement.

“I have worked with Joel and Glenn for the past three years on two paralleling hyperbaric oxygen therapy initiatives. First, legislation to provide HBOT to our invisible wounded TBI/PTSD veterans—approximately 877,450 across the U.S.,” said Kolida who served in the U.S Air Force during the Vietnam War. “Second is fighting for the approximate 2,000,000-plus diabetic veterans in the VA who are being denied FDA (Food and Drug Administration), CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) and Tricare approved HBOT for diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). Since 2001, approximately 706,340 DFU veterans have died within the VA due to being denied access to an approved treatment.”

For Goldstein, the fight is also personal. A tragic automobile accident resulted in his then teenage son Bart sustaining a life altering TBI injury. His 2012 book, No Stone Unturned: A Father’s Memoir of His Son’s Encounter with Traumatic Brain Injury, has become a standard reference in media and academia. Bart, he noted, is also an acronym representing the foundation’s cause: Brain Alternative Rehabilitation Therapies.

A former resident of Yonkers and Hastings-on-Hudson, Goldstein, who now lives in the Capital District of New York, also served as an adjunct professor at Mercy College [now Mercy University] in Dobbs Ferry and Iona College in New Rochelle. “Westchester has approximately 18,300 veterans. If 10 percent suffer from TBI/PTSD (a low guesstimate), then 1,830 would be eligible for HBOT under the proposed bill,” Goldstein said. Assemblywoman Amy Paulin (District 88), with help from her Legislative Counsel Audrey Hollick, championed the bill (NY AO1869), which has bipartisan support.

A Scarsdale resident, since 2001 Paulin has represented many Westchester municipalities and serves as the chairperson for the Committee on Health. “White Plains Hospital has indicated an eagerness to participate in the ‘HBOT for Veterans’ pilot program. We can expect that Westchester veterans will be involved,” Goldstein said, noting one of the bill’s provisions. “Recent double-blind placebo trials in Israel have demonstrated conclusively that HBOT cures HBOT and almost entirely stops suicidal ideation and suicide. We’re faced with a suicide epidemic. This initiative will certainly save veteran’s lives.”

Paulin’s bill, first introduced in 2024, and later in early 2025, has yet to pass. If it were to receive approval, a five-year pilot program would commence to provide treatment to veterans suffering from TBI or PTSD by means of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Koleda explained that currently 13 states have enacted similar HBOT legislation, four have passed state resolutions that were forwarded to the U.S. Congress, and seven states have received over $33 million in funding for HBOT treatments.

“Glenn Butler’s leadership with the Undersea and Hyperbaric and Medical Society Safety Committee and incredible knowledge on HBOT systems, chambers, and standard operating procedures is a Godsend (when you integrate his expertise with state legislators),” Koleda noted. “His commitment to helping TBI and DFU veterans by working with us on the state legislative TBI initiative and New York and U.S. Congressional members on the DFU issue is to be commended.”

Calling for Support

If enacted, the N.Y. bill would have a profound long-term impact not only on TBI/PTSD veterans but family members and caregivers as well, Koleda implored. “HBOT restores cognitive function, which is a total disability for those suffering from the side effects. Approximately 25 percent of the total New York State $3.1 billion associated cost is with caregiver lost wages and taxes. More importantly, we are restoring veterans to their families.”

Goldstein added that with a greenlight, Westchester and river town residents could soon be selected for the pilot program. “A network of hospitals and clinics is ready, qualified, authorized and trained to treat our TBI/PTSD veterans immediately. With our TBI/PTSD veteran suicide rate at 20 per day (146,000 since 2003), alongside an opioid epidemic, time is of the essence. Over 250,000 of our veterans have perished. The cost savings alone are compelling.”

Looking forward, Butler said he will continue to work with the Bart Foundation, TreatNOW.org and Paulin to achieve their shared goal.

“LST and its 12 New York area hospital partners have offered to provide testing and HBOT treatments for veteran treatments,” Butler shared. “LST will continue to focus on gaining approval by the VA to use HBOT to help reduce veteran TBI/PTSD symptoms as well as to begin to follow the same treatment guidelines for diabetic foot ulcer and radiation side effects from prostate and head/neck irradiation side effects that our Medicare/Medicaid civilian population benefit from.”

For more information on the status of the bill or to offer support to the cause, visit: www.TreatNOW.org,www.thebartfoundation.org, www.lifesupport-usa.com.