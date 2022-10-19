Advertisement
Tarrytown Hearing On Accessory Dwelling Units Draws Mixed Reactions

An example of a garage converted into an accessory unit (courtesy of buildinganadu.com)
October 19, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo–

A proposed amendment to the Village of Tarrytown’s Zoning Code to allow accessory dwelling units was met with mixed reactions during a public hearing this week.

Recommended in the village’s Comprehensive Plan and supported by the Tarrytown Housing Affordability Task Force, the new provisions in the Zoning Code would allow smaller attached or detached units in owner-occupied homes.

The accessory units would be limited to a maximum of 1,000 square feet with a limit of two bedrooms. As part of a concerted effort to maintain the existing character of neighborhoods, no new front entrances would be permitted for the accessory apartments.

The issue has been under consideration since last year when the Board of Trustees authorized the Housing Affordability Task Force to develop criteria for accessory apartments.

“This is another step in the right direction to allow another type of housing,” explained Peter Feroe, a member of the Task Force. “No one strategy is the silver bullet. There are a number of tools in a toolbox that a municipality can (use).”

Village officials believe the accessory units could help in addressing the housing and economic needs of the community.

“This is so well and carefully crafted that we can all deal with,” maintained Alexander Roberts, a 16-year village resident and Founder and Former CEO for 30 years of Community Housing Innovations, also a member of the Task Force. “Accessory apartments,” he added, “have been legal in dozens of communities for decades.”

However, several residents who spoke at the hearing disagreed that accessory apartments would be beneficial for Tarrytown. Some maintained it would increase traffic and create parking problems in the village. Others claimed it would certainly change neighborhoods for the worse.

Peter Fracaroli, a resident of Independence Street, strongly advocated for a public referendum on the proposal. “You’re going to degrade my $1 million investment. You’re not going to have that crap in my neighborhood,” Fracaroli remarked. “If you can’t afford to live here, then live somewhere else. You’re taking away our quality of life.”

Mayor Karen Brown said the Task Force would review the comments made during the hearing for possible changes. The proposal will also be referred to the Westchester County Planning Department.

The adjourned public hearing will be continued at the Board of Trustees’ November 7 meeting.

