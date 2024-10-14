Support our Sponsors
Tarrytown News
Tarrytown Firefighters Rescue Bridge Jumper in River

Piermont Marine rescue personnel called on Tarrytown to assist with bridge jumper Sunday.
October 14, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Tarrytown firefighters safely rescued an Irvington man Sunday who jumped from the midspan of the Mario Cuomo Bridge.

At about 2:30 p.m., the Tarrytown Fire Department Marine 5 unit was dispatched to the northbound area of the bridge following a report of a jumper down.

Within minutes, Chief Patrick Derivan and crew members quickly located the victim, identified later as a 21-year-old man, in the water and acted swiftly to load the person into the boat. The victim was brought back to dockside to be care for by EMS workers. The man was then transported to Westchester Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation by the New York State Police.

The Piermont Fire Department also responded with eight divers and four EMT’s.

