Tarrytown Exploring Locations for Cannabis Dispensaries

July 29, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Village of Tarrytown is looking at establishing an area for cannabis dispensaries to possibly do business.

During a recent work session, Mayor Karen Brown proposed the village take steps to set aside the Route 119 corridor in the Office Business (OB) zoning district.

“The Route 119 corridor is the best place for it,” Brown said. “We can make our own rules about it.”

In December 2021, the Board of Trustees informally decided to join neighboring Sleepy Hollow in welcoming cannabis dispensaries by opting into the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), which was enacted in New York State on March 31, 2021.

That law legalized recreational marijuana and also opened the door for retail cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites to set up shop in all communities.

Each municipality had until December 31 to adopt a local law that prohibits such businesses, which is referred to as opting out of the regulations. If no action was taken, municipalities are automatically opted in, but they can pass legislation that governs the hours and locations of the businesses.

Any tax revenues on local sales of marijuana and other products would be distributed as a 9% excise tax to the state, 3% to the municipality and 1% to the county. Tax collections from the adult-use cannabis program are projected to reach $350 million annually.

The MRTA limits the number of licenses that can be owned by one company, ensuring that small businesses have an opportunity to compete in the new market. Dispensaries and lounges are not expected to start popping up until late 2022 at the earliest.

“The likelihood of multiple dispensaries coming to Tarrytown is unlikely,” said Alissa Fasman, assistant village administrator. “They’re trying to spread these across the state.”

Village Engineer Dan Pennella showed the trustees during the July 18 work session a map of the village and the zoning districts where dispensaries could be located: General Business (GB), Neighborhood Shopping (NS) and Restrictive Retail (RR). However, there are restrictions already on the books about dispensaries being unable to be within a certain amount of feet of schools and religious institutions.

“I think it cuts out a lot of things in Tarrytown,” Brown said.

Several places where a dispensary currently could set up shop is the CVS shopping center, the Walgreen’s shopping center and the former Chase building.

Pennella also noted a business like 7-Eleven could seek village approval to sell cannabis.

Brown said the 119 corridor had the most appeal due to the width of the roadway, proximity to major roadways and ample parking. She also maintained a dispensary could help existing businesses by bringing customers to the village.

Pennella and Village Attorney Katherine Zalantis are slated to report back to the Board of Trustees with information on passing legislation for the dispensaries.

