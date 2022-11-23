Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry in Line to Benefit from State Grant

November 23, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

The villages of Tarrytown and Dobbs Ferry could reap the benefits of a multi-million-dollar grant that was awarded by New York State to a consortium of agencies and municipalities to enhance clean transportation and improve mobility options.

Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown and village trustees David Kim, Thomas Mitchell and Effie Philipps-Staley, along with Dobbs Ferry Trustee Nicole Sullivan, were all on hand at a press conference in Ossining Friday to learn about a three-year $7 million grant that the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority (NYSERDA) presented to Project MOVER, a partnership that includes the Village of Ossining, EIT InnoEnergy, Nelson Nygaard and ACTION eBikes.

The grant is part of an $85 million program announced last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul that will provide an opportunity for the Village and Town of Ossining, and villages of Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry and Croton-on-Hudson to make significant improvements.

Hochul stated the investment supports the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050 and that at least 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of the benefits of clean energy investments be directed to disadvantaged communities.

“Improving access to clean mobility options, electrifying trucks and buses, and supporting projects that reduce air pollution modernizes the way residents and visitors access community services, recreation, and work opportunities while creating jobs, improving health, and reducing the impacts of climate change,” Hochul said.

Tarrytown Deputy Clerk Alissa Fasman said Tarrytown officials will be monitoring how Ossining utilizes the funds.

“As an incubator community for the Project Mover grant, we will first benefit from learning from Ossining’s experience as they first design and implement an e-bike system for their village over the coming months,” Fasman stated. “If Tarrytown decides it is the right fit for the community, we will benefit from free planning and design assistance for our own system as well as assistance with e-bike equipment and infrastructure.”

Brown said during a Board of Trustees meeting Monday village officials are hoping to “learn some lessons” from Ossining’s experience and bank on additional funding from the state.

“That was really exciting,” Brown said of Friday’s announcement in Ossining.

NYSERDA will actively monitor the projects to measure their impacts as compared to community needs and New York State’s Climate Act goals over the next three years. Each awarded project, and the overall program will be assessed, and results will be shared through reports and online updates to encourage the advancement and replication of innovative transportation models.

Ossining will be hosting its first Project MOVER Town Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Ossining Public Library.