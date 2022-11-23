Advertisement
  • Donate to The Hud Indy
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
Dobbs Ferry News
Environmental News
Tarrytown News

Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry in Line to Benefit from State Grant

• Bookmarks: 4

Local officials at Friday's press conference in Ossining.
November 23, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

 The villages of Tarrytown and Dobbs Ferry could reap the benefits of a multi-million-dollar grant that was awarded by New York State to a consortium of agencies and municipalities to enhance clean transportation and improve mobility options.

Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown and village trustees David Kim, Thomas Mitchell and Effie Philipps-Staley, along with Dobbs Ferry Trustee Nicole Sullivan, were all on hand at a press conference in Ossining Friday to learn about a three-year $7 million grant that the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority (NYSERDA) presented to Project MOVER, a partnership that includes the Village of Ossining, EIT InnoEnergy, Nelson Nygaard and ACTION eBikes.

Advertisement
  • Donate to The Hud Indy - Matching Grant
  • Shop Local - Rivertowns Chamber ad

The grant is part of an $85 million program announced last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul that will provide an opportunity for the Village and Town of Ossining, and villages of Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry and Croton-on-Hudson to make significant improvements.

Hochul stated the investment supports the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050 and that at least 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of the benefits of clean energy investments be directed to disadvantaged communities.

“Improving access to clean mobility options, electrifying trucks and buses, and supporting projects that reduce air pollution modernizes the way residents and visitors access community services, recreation, and work opportunities while creating jobs, improving health, and reducing the impacts of climate change,” Hochul said.

Tarrytown Deputy Clerk Alissa Fasman said Tarrytown officials will be monitoring how Ossining utilizes the funds.

“As an incubator community for the Project Mover grant, we will first benefit from learning from Ossining’s experience as they first design and implement an e-bike system for their village over the coming months,” Fasman stated. “If Tarrytown decides it is the right fit for the community, we will benefit from free planning and design assistance for our own system as well as assistance with e-bike equipment and infrastructure.”

Brown said during a Board of Trustees meeting Monday village officials are hoping to “learn some lessons” from Ossining’s experience and bank on additional funding from the state.

“That was really exciting,” Brown said of Friday’s announcement in Ossining.

NYSERDA will actively monitor the projects to measure their impacts as compared to community needs and New York State’s Climate Act goals over the next three years. Each awarded project, and the overall program will be assessed, and results will be shared through reports and online updates to encourage the advancement and replication of innovative transportation models.

Ossining will be hosting its first Project MOVER Town Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Ossining Public Library.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry in Line to Benefit from State Grant

Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry in Line to Benefit from State Grant

November 23, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---  The villages of Tarrytown and Dobbs Ferry could reap the benefits of a multi-million-dollar grant that was...
Read More
A New Priest Strives to Protect His Church’s Independence

A New Priest Strives to Protect His Church’s Independence

November 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A new face behind the pulpit and some new faces in the pews—some of them Black or...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Author Wins Award for General Fiction

Sleepy Hollow Author Wins Award for General Fiction

November 21, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---  A Sleepy Hollow author recently was honored for a novel she penned that is set on an...
Read More
River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “Every Brilliant Thing” December 2-4

River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “Every Brilliant Thing” December 2-4

November 18, 2022
River's Edge Theatre Company will present Every Brilliant Thing, written by Duncan MacMillan and directed by Jessica Irons, on December...
Read More
Jury Finds Man Guilty of Murdering Tarrytown Resident

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Murdering Tarrytown Resident

November 17, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---  After a four-week trial, a New York City man was found guilty by a jury Nov. 16...
Read More
Judy Collins Brings Holiday Cheer, Hits and New Album—Spellbound—to The Tarrytown Music Hall

Judy Collins Brings Holiday Cheer, Hits and New Album—Spellbound—to The Tarrytown Music Hall

November 16, 2022
  By W.B. King— While busy learning Sergei Vasilyevich Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2,” a 15-year-old Judy Collins found herself...
Read More
Irvington Girls Take State Class B Soccer Title

Irvington Girls Take State Class B Soccer Title

November 16, 2022
By Tom Pedulla— Since the fourth game of what turned into a magical season, Irvington girls’ soccer coach Patrick DiBenedetto...
Read More
Phelps Opens New Visitor Lounge in Honor of David Swope

Phelps Opens New Visitor Lounge in Honor of David Swope

November 15, 2022
On November 9th, Phelps Hospital cut a ceremonial ribbon opening the David Swope Reception Lobby & Visitor Lounge adjacent to...
Read More
Irvington’s David Imamura to Run for Shimsky’s Seat on County Legislature

Irvington’s David Imamura to Run for Shimsky’s Seat on County Legislature

November 15, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- On the wall of his office in White Plains, David Imamura has a framed pen used by...
Read More
Students Load Up a Ton of Turkeys for Needy Families

Students Load Up a Ton of Turkeys for Needy Families

November 14, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— On one side were about 40 middle school students—half from Tarrytown’s Transfiguration Catholic School, half from The...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
120 views
bookmark icon