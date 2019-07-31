Tarrytown Changes Village’s Peddler Rules After Claim

by Robert Kimmel –

Tarrytown has altered its Village Code on door-to-door sales solicitations following a recent claim by a pest control company that the existing village rules regarding time restrictions violated the United States Constitution.

The Village Code had limited door-to-door sales to the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the fall and winter and to 7 p.m. during the spring and summer. Aptive Environmental, a nationwide pest control company which operates across the nation almost entirely through such pursuits, charged the time limitations were not legal.

“They put us on notice that those provisions of the law violated the first and 14th amendments of the United States Constitution,” explained Village Administrator, Rich Slingerland.

Based on that claim, Slingerland said the Board of Trustees conferred with the Village Attorney to rewrite the code, “with regard to solicitation and peddling regulations. The village’s new code allows until 9 p.m. for peddling which complies with established rules and regulations based on many past court cases,” Slingerland stated.

“The village codified our past practice having ‘Do Not Knock Registries,’” he added.

To be listed on those registries, residents should contact the Village Clerk’s office at 631-1652. The lists are given out to peddlers and solicitors, according Slingerland. Residents can also secure and post a sign that displays “No Solicitors.”

Any questions can be directed to the Tarrytown Village Clerk or the Village Administrator’s office at 631-1758.

Fees charged for peddling are also up for scrutiny. Slingerland noted that, “The Board of Trustees is also reviewing provisions of the code regarding their allegation that our fees were unconstitutional or set a harmful business practice in order to make our fee schedule more acceptable.”