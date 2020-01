Tarrytown Police are searching for a man suspected of attempted burglary at a Wildey Street home Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was flushed by the homeowner, who pursued him down Wildey towards Cortlandt Street, Eventually, he lost sight of him near the MacDonald’s at the base of Wildey. Captured at least on photo, the suspect has been identified as a man sought in several recent burglary attempts. Anyone with information should contact the Tarrytown Police Detective Division at 914-631-5544.