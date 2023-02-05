Advertisement
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Government & Politics
Tarrytown News

Tarrytown Board Promulgates Revised ADU Bill

February 4, 2023

Here’s the full text of the Board of Trustees’ revised proposal for a local law governing Accessory Dwelling Units that will be subject to public comment at the February 8th regular meeting:

 

Accessory Dwelling Units: Revised Local Law for Public Hearing on Wednesday, February 8, 2023
The Local Law to amend the Zoning Code to permit Accessory Dwelling Units in Single Family Residential Zones has been amended, based on community input. Residents are invited to attend the public hearing on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Village Hall to comment on the proposed local law.

If you are not yet familiar with the proposed zoning code change that will apply to all Single Family Residential Zoning Districts, we have gathered information on the web page of the Housing Affordability Task Force here, with a Q and A explainer here. A recent New York Times article highlighted some of the issues informing the discussion on a national scale.

The latest version of the local law is below with highlights of some of the most recent revisions, and a pdf version with highlights can be found here.
The following is a brief summary of changes that have been made since the public hearing held on January 3, 2023:

  • The amendment to the code permitting Accessory Dwelling Units is a PILOT INITIATIVE to be reviewed after the installation of 10 new units or one year, whichever comes first. This will ensure that the impact on the community will be monitored and reviewed for possible revision.
  • A designated on-site parking space for an ADU will be required in all single family residential zones except those that are located north of Rt 119 and west of Broadway. This is in addition to the TWO on-site parking spaces already required for all single family residences. If the installation of an ADU will reduce the number of on-site parking spaces below what is required (for instance if a garage is transformed into an ADU), the applicant will need to go before a land use board for review.
  • The owner must sign an affidavit attesting to compliance with all regulations for an ADU. The same affidavit will be required at every subsequent transfer of ownership of the property with an ADU.
  • ADUs installed in single family zoning districts with smaller lots – R-10, R-7.5 and R-5 – will be limited to a studio or one-bedroom unit only, and ADUs in separate structures will be prohibited in those zones.
  • For main buildings on a property: An ADU can be in an existing non-conforming single-family home mainbuilding as long as the non-conforming elements are not made more non-conforming and the height does not increase on buildings that don’t meet setback requirements (please excuse the legal speak – sometimes it can’t be helped). For instance, if the main building is non-compliant because it is too close to the neighbor’s property line, the ADU cannot increase the building’s height by adding an additional story.
  • For accessory buildings: If an ADU is installed in an accessory building (like a garage), whether previously existing or newly constructed, the ADU must comply with code. Please note that a new accessory structure for an ADU will only be permitted to be built in the zones with larger lots – R-80, R-60, R-40, R-30, R-20, R-15.

As a reminder, a building permit will be required for all construction to ensure compliance with building code regulations.

And a reminder about the building permit process: As with all proposed renovations or construction that does comply with code, the homeowner has the right to apply to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a variance.

Please reach out to the Administrator’s office with any questions: administrator@tarrytownny.gov or (914) 631-1785. If you cannot attend the public hearing on February 8th, you may submit public comment to the Village Clerk’s office until 3pm the day of the hearing: kgilligan@tarrytownny.gov.
Local Law 2-2023 below or click to the pdf here.
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Tarrytown Board Promulgates Revised ADU Bill

Tarrytown Board Promulgates Revised ADU Bill

February 4, 2023
Here's the full text of the Board of Trustees' revised proposal for a local law governing Accessory Dwelling Units that...
Read More
Tarrytown Trustees Not Ready to Provide Home Port for Fireboat

Tarrytown Trustees Not Ready to Provide Home Port for Fireboat

February 4, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- It appears a fireboat that was part of two historic events in New York City will not...
Read More
DA Holds Panel on Sexual Predators

DA Holds Panel on Sexual Predators

February 4, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Do you know where your children are? Many parents would answer with relief that their kids are...
Read More
Shimsky Sworn In (for the Fourth Time)

Shimsky Sworn In (for the Fourth Time)

February 3, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— In the company of dozens of fellow Westchester Democrats Thursday evening, newly elected Assemblywoman representing the 92nd...
Read More
Hearts With Messages Displayed on Village Streets

Hearts With Messages Displayed on Village Streets

January 31, 2023
By Robert Kimmel-- With Valentine’s Day approaching, hearts will be appearing on lamp posts along several streets in Tarrytown and...
Read More
Tyre Nichols Murder Draws Social Justice Activists to Irvington Rally

Tyre Nichols Murder Draws Social Justice Activists to Irvington Rally

January 29, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Some 70 or 80 local activists, politicians and other concerned citizens gathered outside Irvington Village Hall Sunday...
Read More
First-Year Coach Has Masters School Boys Basketball Team Thinking Big

First-Year Coach Has Masters School Boys Basketball Team Thinking Big

January 29, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Junior guard Adam Bello does not mince words when asked about the recent history of boys’ basketball...
Read More
Public Vote Ahead for Cannabis Dispensaries in Dobbs Ferry

Public Vote Ahead for Cannabis Dispensaries in Dobbs Ferry

January 27, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Residents in the Village of Dobbs Ferry will have the final say as to whether to embrace...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Seeks $1M to Demolish Building Near Former GM Site

Sleepy Hollow Seeks $1M to Demolish Building Near Former GM Site

January 26, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees unanimously voted Tuesday to apply for more than $1 million in...
Read More
Bethany Arts Community’s Third Annual Black History Month Exhibition Celebrates Westchester’s Mavericks

Bethany Arts Community’s Third Annual Black History Month Exhibition Celebrates Westchester’s Mavericks

January 26, 2023
By W.B. King-- Driving south on Route 9 in Irvington, it’s hard not to notice Villa Lewaro, an Italianate styled...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon