Tarrytown Board of Trustees Seek Answers from Fire Officials

January 3, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Tarrytown Board of Trustees have eyebrows raised after recent attempts to meet with Fire Department officials regarding procedures and finances have been unsuccessful.

Trustees were expecting to have a discussion with Fire Department chiefs and the Board of Fire Wardens at its November 16 work session, but Mayor Karen Brown reported fire officials would be a no-show.

“This reluctance does send out some red flags,” Brown remarked. “We are sort of being stonewalled on getting information. Nobody is trying to blame anyone for anything. We weren’t expecting any surprises. Some companies just don’t want to give up the information and that’s concerning.”

In an October 7 internal memorandum obtained from the village by The Hudson Independent, Village Administrator Richard Slingerland informed the Board of Fire Wardens and fire chiefs they would be required to submit “a full reporting of all revenues” by November 10.

Slingerland stated the Board of Trustees and village staff had been reviewing policies related to personnel and found the need to update some policies that apply to all employees and volunteers relating to certain village “procedures, training, and financial reporting requirements.”

He also mentioned the village was recently informed of a law adopted by New York State which includes provisions to require a statement of estimated costs, annual reports to the village and copies of most recent 990 forms filed by fire companies with the state Comptroller’s Office.

“We want to work with you to ensure that the maintenance and repair of the Village of Tarrytown’s fire department buildings and apparatus are kept in good working order, and that the funds for these expenses are managed in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations,” Slingerland wrote in the memorandum. “The board will be expecting the Fire Department to comply with this law and these policies.”

Slingerland further stated the request from the village was “particularly relevant” in light of ongoing contractual distribution of funds to the fire companies pursuant to the village’s agreement with the Town of Greenburgh for the Glenville Fire Protection District, as well as recent requests for numerous firehouse repairs and to ensure the Fire Department receives appropriate resources in the future.

“As part of the board’s fiscal responsibilities, they will be performing a more in-depth review of Fire Department funding and expenditures,” Slingerland stated. “The goal is to get a clear picture of how and where money is currently being raised and spent for the Fire Department, by the department’s companies, where more attention needs to be given, and where we could potentially be more efficient.”

In addition, Slingerland said the Board of Trustees will be requiring from each fire company an accounting of other revenue streams collected and spent, starting in 2018, “most notably the money from the Glenville Fire District.”

“The BOT will be paying stricter attention to policies related to proper accounting for all revenues and expenditures of public and donated funds collected and spent by Fire Department companies, including Fire Department fundraising activities that take place both on and off of village property,” Slingerland stated. “Moving forward, board approval will be required in advance of all fundraising activities by the department or any company, and an accounting of all revenues and expenses related to that activity will be required after the event is concluded.”

Brown and Trustee Paul Rinaldi said the Board of Trustees is not looking for anything it’s not entitled to see.

“We’ve asked for this information many times. It’s simple accounting,” Rinaldi said.

“We put forth the request because we want to work with the fire departments,” Brown said. “We want to know how the money is being spent.”

Two weeks ago, The Hudson Independent asked Slingerland for a Fire Department contact the village has communicated with. To date, no contact has been given to this news organization.