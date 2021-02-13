Tarrytown Board Hears Second Round Of Public Comments On Police Reform

February 13, 2021

By James Carsey–

Tarrytown Trustees took another step this week toward fulfilling Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order to examine policing in the community by holding a second Police Reform and Reinvention Public hearing.

Tuesday’s forum was the second and last chance for the public to comment on the draft report submitted in December by a 30-member Police Reform and Reinvention Committee. After absorbing both the report and the public reaction to it, the board will finalize the plan and submit it to Albany by the mandated April 1 deadline.

The Police reform and Reinvention Committee has a steering subcommittee, consisting of Tarrytown’s elected officials, the Chief of Police, a representative of the Police Benevolent Association, the police union, and faith-based community leaders, as well as a stakeholder’s subcommittee made up of residents.

Both of the subcommittees have worked on the issue since last June. They held months of meetings and phone conversations, heard comments at public forums, and took a survey of village residents into consideration before creating 14 recommendations.

A subset of the larger committee that had been holding separate meetings came up with their own set of five recommendations that were ultimately included in the report. They were:

– The establishment of a dedicated Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) within the village to provide independent civilian oversight of police conduct.

– New de-escalation, anti-bias and anti-racist training and continuing education for all police personnel, on an annual or biannual basis.

– New programs dedicated to enhancing and maintaining officer wellness, including access to mental and behavioral health services.

– The appointment of a professional Community Responder who could respond to mental or behavioral health issues beyond the traditional scope of policing.

– The establishment of a policing committee to maintain an ongoing dialogue between police and the community.

Unlike the previous forum on January 26th, all 21 speakers were generally supportive of the committee’s work. Many expressed strong support for the measures on mental health, anti-racism training, and de-escalation training.

The Police Reform and Reinvention Steering and Stakeholders subcommittee will meet again on February 17th for a final time before the board decides on the report’s final language. The public is invited to listen in on this meeting, which will be again conducted on Zoom, but listeners are not permitted to speak at this meeting. Login instructions will be available on the village’s web site, www.tarrytowngov.com.