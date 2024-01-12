Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Community News
Health News

Tarrytown Author and Stroke Victim Returns to Phelps to Say “Thank You”

• Bookmarks: 8

Bonni Brodnick with Senior Physical Therapist Joanne Gelsi (right) and Bonni Brodnick with Senior Physical Therapist Joanne Gelsi (right) and Occupational Therapist Kathy Gibbs (left)
January 12, 2024

By Barrett Seaman–

Easter morning 2017 started out like most mornings for Bonni Brodnick, except that she would be driving that day to Connecticut to pick up her mother and bringing her back to Tarrytown for Easter dinner with her family. At 86, visually impaired and deaf in one ear, her mother could no longer be trusted behind the wheel of a car—or so Bonni and her siblings had concluded.

As she washed her face, she felt “little blips inside my head,” which she had been experiencing lately but had concluded that they weren’t enough to warrant calling her doctor. “You can’t call your doctor about everything,” she lectured herself.

On the drive back on I-95, Bonni and her mother chatted excitedly about plans for her son David’s upcoming wedding. But about 10 minutes into the drive, she found herself staring at her right hand, which was shaking on the console between the seats. She heard her mother shriek “pull over” as they barreled down the interstate at 65-mph. “I wasn’t lightheaded,” she recalled. “I wasn’t dizzy,” but she had no control over the car. It took her mother to reach over, grab the wheel and steer them into the guardrail.

A passing couple, Janie Parks and Joe Manna, whom Bonni would come to call her “good Samaritans,” stopped, called 911 and stayed with them until help came. She was taken to Stamford Hospital, where TPA (tissue plasminogen activator, an anticoagulant used to break up clots in the early stages of a stroke) was administered. She was then transported to Yale New Haven, a major medical center authorized to perform thrombectomies, a procedure in which a wire-born mechanism is threaded up into the brain where it clips off the offending clot. Yale New Haven had been performing thrombectomies for only two years. The procedure took four hours.

Discharged and back home in Tarrytown, Bonni was sent to Phelps Hospital, just ten minutes up the road, where for two weeks she underwent Physical and Occupational Therapy (PT and OT) and speech therapy, with specialists Kathy Gibbs, Joanne Gelsi and Carolyn Bossinas. In her book about her ordeal, My Stroke in the Fast Lane: A Journey to Recovery, Bonnie credits these three not only for their medical skills but for the moral support they provided. In a “thank you” event at Phelps this past week, she recalled in particular Carolyn’s encouragement to retrieve words. She analogized finding a file cabinet in her brain where words were stories. “Well,” she told Carolyn, who was in the audience at the time, “I found the file cabinet.”

In retrospect, Bonni wishes she had been taken directly to Phelps following her stroke—because of “the fact that they have a heart unit, a neuropathy unit, thrombectomies ,,, such a complete center for someone like me.”

My Stroke in the Fast Lane is available through Amazon. For further information on Phelps’s stroke treatment capabilities, see (https://thehudsonindependent.com/phelps-state-of-the-art-stroke-center-saves-time-and-thus-lives/) and (https://thehudsonindependent.com/phelps-opens-state-of-the-art-neurosurgery-center/).

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Tarrytown Author and Stroke Victim Returns to Phelps to Say “Thank You”

Tarrytown Author and Stroke Victim Returns to Phelps to Say “Thank You”

January 12, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Easter morning 2017 started out like most mornings for Bonni Brodnick, except that she would be driving...
Read More
Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail for Fatal Shooting in Sleepy Hollow

Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail for Fatal Shooting in Sleepy Hollow

January 12, 2024
A Mount Vernon man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in state prison for the 2021 fatal shooting of a...
Read More
Local Students Artwork on Display at MLK Jr. Exhibition

Local Students Artwork on Display at MLK Jr. Exhibition

January 12, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Artwork from students in the Tarrytown and Irvington school districts is on display on an online exhibit...
Read More
Mt. Pleasant Hires National Law Firm to Fight Allegations by Sleepy Hollow Hispanics that the Town is Violating the Voting Rights Act

Mt. Pleasant Hires National Law Firm to Fight Allegations by Sleepy Hollow Hispanics that the Town is Violating the Voting Rights Act

January 11, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— In the first few months after receiving a letter from a law firm representing five Hispanic-American residents...
Read More
Aliens Like Us

Aliens Like Us

January 8, 2024
ALIENS LIKE US: Projecting ourselves into the cosmos By Krista Madsen– In recent weeks I’ve spiralled Heptapod ink swirls, explored a UFO Fair and...
Read More
Local Government Officials Reacts to High School Antisemitic Incident

Local Government Officials Reacts to High School Antisemitic Incident

January 8, 2024
The incident involving the girls basketball teams from Roosevelt High School in Yonkers and the Leffell School in Harsdae elicited...
Read More
Moving Elections to an Even-Year Cycle: Good Idea? Or bad?

Moving Elections to an Even-Year Cycle: Good Idea? Or bad?

January 4, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Just before Christmas, Governor Hochul signed a bill that will move many local and town elections in...
Read More
Suspect Arrested in Shooting of Sleepy Hollow Woman

Suspect Arrested in Shooting of Sleepy Hollow Woman

January 3, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 38-year-old man was arrested in the Bronx this morning in connection with the shooting of a...
Read More
Abduction Junction

Abduction Junction

January 2, 2024
ABDUCTION JUNCTION: Until I can afford a SpaceX flight, there's Pine Bush By Krista Madsen– Last week I swirled around the alien language...
Read More
Phelps Names New Executive Director

Phelps Names New Executive Director

January 2, 2024
Beata Mastalerz, DNP, RN, has been named executive director of Phelps Hospital, part of Northwell Health, succeeding Eileen Egan, RN,...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
70 views
bookmark icon