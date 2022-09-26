Tarrytown Art In The Open

September 26, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

If you’re walking down Tarrytown’s Main Street past the Music Hall, you can’t miss it. What was once an unadorned brick façade on the side of Tommy Chan’s Taste of China restaurant on the northwest corner of Main Street and Kaldenberg Place is now a movie screen-sized mural on a background of rainbow colors. It depicts the village’s iconic buildings and landmarks, from Lyndhurst Castle, up past Broadway’s houses of worship, on Main Street and the riverfront, all the way to the war memorial in Patriots Park.

The work of local artist Tim Grajek, the mural is one of the first of what could be a gallery of public art throughout the village, an example of “placemaking,” described by the village as “a method of reimagining and reinventing public places so as to attract people to gather, meet and mingle.” It is the first product of Tarrytown’s Placemaking Advisory Committee whose members represent the village’s Recreation Committee, the Historical Society, the Chamber of Commerce, Warner Library, TaSH, TEAC, the school district’s art department and the board of trustees.

The Placemaking Committee was formed in 2019 and recognized was by the village’s Board of Trustees in October of 2020. Its purpose was described as finding ways to “enhance” certain areas of the Village and, “on a broader scale… serve as a ‘branding’ exercise for Tarrytown to create its own identity among the Rivertowns.” It’s first project placed two benches on North Broadway accompanied by a planter/frame displaying two historical Tarrytown photos.

The nine-member committee is chaired by Joyce Lannert. Another member is Julia McCue, owner of Horsefeathers restaurant on North Broadway, whom Village Administrator Rich Slingerland credits with seeking out artists capable of making a large mural happen and for drumming up financial support for the project.

The overall cost of the Kaldenberg mural project was an estimated $10,000, of which the village and an anonymous donor seeded half. The Placemakers hope to close the gap with a fundraiser tentatively planned for October 24th, coinciding with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It took Tim Grajek three weeks during the summer to complete the mural, starting around 1:00 p.m. each day to avoid the intense morning sunlight coming from the east. Passers-by would stop to watch him work, sometimes offering suggestions. “I had a fan club of kids who stopped by regularly to check on my progress,” he says. One interested onlooker who made a specific request was Bjorn Olsson, executive director of the Music Hall just up Main Street. Olsson suggested that Grajek include him in the building’s depiction, which he did. Look closely at the window in the cupola on the western side of the hall and you’ll see the silhouette of Olsson at work in his office.

Another project envisioned by the committee is a landscaped walkway from Main Street to the Washington Avenue parking lot, but candidates for future murals abound in Tarrytown. There are blank walls on the east sides of Muddy Waters Coffee & Café and on the River View Wine & Spirits shop adjacent to the parking lot entrance—and that’s just on Main Street. Many other parts of the village could benefit from a splash of color on an otherwise blank wall.