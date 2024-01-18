Environmental NewsTarrytown NewsTop News Tarrytown Approves 7.8% Water Rate Increase Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 5 Village Administrator Richard Slingerland explained rationale behind water rate hike at Jan. 16 meeting. January 18, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— The Tarrytown Board of Trustees this week approved a 7.8% increase for water rates, along with a rental fee for water meters. During the Jan. 16 board meeting, Village Administrator Richard Slingerland explained the village has not raised water costs for residents and businesses since July 2021, despite dealing with hikes from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in 2022 and 2023, and higher operating expenses in the Water Department. “It’s really not a major expense,” Slingerland said of the village increase. Starting with the January water bills, residential customers will see a jump from $88.50 monthly to $95.40. Water meter monthly rents will range from $4 to $141 depending on the size of the meters. Tarrytown has been implementing a water meter replacement program to replace outdated and failed water meters through the Ferguson Water Meter company, using Master Meter Magnaflow meters, which the village is installing and will operate and maintain. Proceeds from the water meter rental fees will be used for current and future capital needs of the Tarrytown Public Water Supply. The village is facing the prospect of having to replace its water pumping station in the near future, a project that Village Mayor Karen Brown noted will likely exceed $10 million. The DEP imposed increases of 1.38% and 6.3% in 2022 and 2023 that the village had to absorb. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Environmental NewsTarrytown NewsTop News Tarrytown Approves 7.8% Water Rate Increase January 18, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees this week approved a 7.8% increase for water rates, along with a... Read More Irvington NewsSchool NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Science Scholars From Sleepy Hollow and Irvington Honored by Regeneron January 16, 2024 Last week, the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2024, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News UNITE SLEEPY HOLLOW ANNOUNCES 2024 SLATE FOR VILLAGE TRUSTEE January 15, 2024 The Unite Sleepy Hollow 2024 slate for three open trustee positions includes three long-time residents - incumbent René León, running... Read More Lifestyles Alien | Other January 15, 2024 ALIEN | OTHER: Is egocentrism universal? By Krista Madsen– We humans are nothing if not self-involved. We tend to think—if there are... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow News Champion Horsemen Performing Among Best in School History January 13, 2024 By Tom Pedulla--- Brian Tompkins, in his 49th season as wrestling coach, paid his current Sleepy Hollow team a massive compliment.... Read More Community NewsHealth News Tarrytown Author and Stroke Victim Returns to Phelps to Say “Thank You” January 12, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- Easter morning 2017 started out like most mornings for Bonni Brodnick, except that she would be driving... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail for Fatal Shooting in Sleepy Hollow January 12, 2024 A Mount Vernon man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in state prison for the 2021 fatal shooting of a... Read More Irvington NewsSchool NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Local Students Artwork on Display at MLK Jr. Exhibition January 12, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Artwork from students in the Tarrytown and Irvington school districts is on display on an online exhibit... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Mt. Pleasant Hires National Law Firm to Fight Allegations by Sleepy Hollow Hispanics that the Town is Violating the Voting Rights Act January 11, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— In the first few months after receiving a letter from a law firm representing five Hispanic-American residents... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Aliens Like Us January 8, 2024 ALIENS LIKE US: Projecting ourselves into the cosmos By Krista Madsen– In recent weeks I’ve spiralled Heptapod ink swirls, explored a UFO Fair and... Read More 5 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint