Tarrytown Approves 7.8% Water Rate Increase

Village Administrator Richard Slingerland explained rationale behind water rate hike at Jan. 16 meeting.
January 18, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Tarrytown Board of Trustees this week approved a 7.8% increase for water rates, along with a rental fee for water meters.

During the Jan. 16 board meeting, Village Administrator Richard Slingerland explained the village has not raised water costs for residents and businesses since July 2021, despite dealing with hikes from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in 2022 and 2023, and higher operating expenses in the Water Department.

“It’s really not a major expense,” Slingerland said of the village increase.

Starting with the January water bills, residential customers will see a jump from $88.50 monthly to $95.40. Water meter monthly rents will range from $4 to $141 depending on the size of the meters.

Tarrytown has been implementing a water meter replacement program to replace outdated and failed water meters through the Ferguson Water Meter company, using Master Meter Magnaflow meters, which the village is installing and will operate and maintain.

Proceeds from the water meter rental fees will be used for current and future capital needs of the Tarrytown Public Water Supply. The village is facing the prospect of having to replace its water pumping station in the near future, a project that Village Mayor Karen Brown noted will likely exceed $10 million.

The DEP imposed increases of 1.38% and 6.3% in 2022 and 2023 that the village had to absorb.

