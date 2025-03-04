Support our Sponsors
Tarrytown appoints New Village Justice
Government & Politics
Tarrytown News

Tarrytown appoints New Village Justice

Mayor Karen Brown gives the oath of office to incoming Village Justice Richard Isaacson
March 3, 2025

By Barrett Seaman–

At the March 3rd meeting of the Tarrytown Board of Trustees, Mayor Karen Brown swore in local attorney Richard Isaacson as the village’s Village Justice to fill the vacancy left by Judge Kyle McGovern, who was elected to the State Supreme Court last November.

Isaacson has lived in Tarrytown for more than 20 years. A graduate of Cornell and the University of Pennsylvania Law School, he runs his own management and consulting firm, RI Entertainment, focusing on the music and entertainment industry.

“Rich Isaacson brings a unique combination of legal expertise and executive leadership to the position, making him well-suited to oversee the administration of justice in Tarrytown’s Village Court,” said Mayor Brown. “His professionalism, integrity, and strong connection to our community will serve our residents well.”

This appointment will carry through the remainder of the year, but Mr. Isaacson intends to run in the upcoming fall election to serve the remainder of Judge McGovern’s unexpired term, which extends through December 2027. The full term for a Village Justice in Tarrytown is four years.

With his wife Marianne looking on, the new justice told the Mayor and trustees, “I hope I make you proud.”

