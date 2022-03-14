Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Students Know Kids Club Has Their Back

March 14, 2022

Did you know that 57% of the children enrolled in Tarrytown’s public schools are eligible for free or reduced-lunch benefits? Consider that again. … More than half of the families who send children to our public schools have income levels that qualify for this financial aid. But food assistance is just one area where many local families could use support. Hundreds of children in our villages face academic challenges, language barriers, technology hurdles, gaps in after-school supervision and more.

With this in mind, in 2009 Kids’ Club of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow was formed to provide additional support to underserved children and their families. We are an all-volunteer non-profit that raises funds and awards grants to valuable and impactful programs right here in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. These programs provide a breadth of opportunities that help children thrive: academic and literacy assistance (e.g., homework help and college prep), recreation and enrichment opportunities (think arts classes and summer camps), and basic needs supports (such as food and clothing), to name a few.

Thanks to the generosity of our donors, to date we have funded over $1.2 million in life-changing programs that fill gaps in services and increase opportunities for approximately 1,500 children each year. We do not run programs ourselves, but work through many well-established organizations in our villages. Examples include The Tarrytown School District, The Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, Warner Library and RSHM LIFE Center. We have helped identify and launch other transformative programs from outside our community too. These include programs offered by Latino U College Access, Folklore Urbano NYC, and Westchester Children's Association. All told, Kids' Club aids about 20 programs each year with meaningful and responsible financial support that is flexible in meeting local needs as they arise.





Through our involvement in the community, we see and hear the positive impact our aid has. For instance, each June Kids’ Club meets with Sleepy Hollow High School seniors who will be the first in their families to attend college. We have been delighted to learn that most of these students have benefited from more than one program funded by Kids’ Club. Over the past thirteen years, our assistance has extended to multiple facets of their lives, including summer camp scholarships for grade schoolers, theater arts opportunities for tweens, mentoring for high schoolers and college prep programs for the oldest students. Being there through all phases of a child’s life has such a transformative impact, and we are proud to be able to offer that support.

As program participant Joey M., now a junior at Cornell University, has shared, “Thank you to Kids’ Club for your help in supporting programs such as [RSHM LIFE Center] and Latino U, which made such a difference in my life.” Christopher Borsari, Superintendent of the Tarrytown School District, has expressed his appreciation , oo, saying, “Kids Club stands out for their comprehensive and unwavering commitment to supporting our students and the broader community. Whenever a demonstrated need arises, they can be counted on to provide invaluable short and long-term resources to assist our students, their families, and the residents of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown.”

Over the last year, requests to Kids’ Club for financial support have doubled in dollars requested. As individual donations are our primary funding source, we thank all of our donors for their continuing support. As always, our Board of Directors pays for all administrative costs, so every dollar donated goes to support programs.