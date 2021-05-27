Community News
Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market Kicks Off Summer Season May 29

TaSH Farmers Market - Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow in Patriots Park
May 27, 2021

Outdoor summer market returns to Patriots Park with more than 60 vendors throughout the season selling farm fresh meat and produce and locally made gourmet foods

The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market (The TaSH) kicks off its seventh summer season on Saturday, May 29, in Patriots Park. This season, The TaSH will feature more weekly and rotating vendors than ever before throughout the entire park, including more prepared food options to take away or enjoy on-site, plenty of locally grown seasonal produce, a greater variety of baked goods, and much more.

Rotary Duck Derby in Tarrytown

New vendors joining us the season include Charlotte’s Home Kitchen, Hudson Valley Fisheries, The Cookie Crumbles Bakeshop, Lather Rise Repeat, A Tart’s Tart, Freshly Made, Clarkson Avenue Crumb Cake Company, There’s No Place Like Om, and For the Love of Toffee. The weekly vendor list includes familiar weekly TaSH vendors selling vegetables, fruit, meats, seafood, cheese, bread, eggs, pickles, coffee, cider, spirits and pantry staples. There will be plenty of prepared food items for picnics and Memorial Day barbeques including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Other items to look out for this season: bento boxes from MOMO Dressing; vegan and vegetarian sandwiches and salads from Judy’s Kitchen; even more produce variety thanks to the addition of Berry Brook Farm; as well as the return of Teagevity and Wildcraft Baking Company (formerly known as Sweethearth Bakery).

 While NY State has lifted its mask mandate for many areas, our market is a crowded place and it’s not always easy to socially distance. For now, we kindly ask all Customers should look for signs directing where to line up for individual vendor booths. Masks can be removed when seated away from market traffic in designated picnic areas.

The TaSH is continuing to carefully review guidelines and recommendations from the NYS Dept. of Agriculture and Markets and the NY Farmers Market Federation to help inform our policies to make the best decisions for the health and safety of our customers and vendors.

Kids activities are back with safe and socially distant protocols in place. We’re excited to kick off the season with a fun, educational Pollinator Pathway Scavenger Hunt on Opening Day. Stop by The TaSH info booth to pick up materials and learn about the important role bees play in our food system – and collect a prize! Additional free activities returning this season include Marta C.’s Book Nook, walking story time with Warner Library and kids yoga.

The TaSH not only accepts SNAP/EBT benefits – it doubles their value! Customers who swipe their EBT card for $20 get $40 to spend at the market. We also accept WIC checks.

The TaSH is grateful for the continued support of its individual and community funders and sponsors — including Presenting Sponsors: Phelps Hospital Northwell Health — a founding and longest-running sponsor — as well as The Fit Inn, a small group fitness & personal training studio in Tarrytown. Additional sponsors this season include Renewal by Andersen (Supporting Sponsor), Rey Insurance (Market Champion Sponsor), and Allan M. Block Insurance Agency and SunBlue Energy (Friends of the Market Sponsors).

This season we are also delighted to welcome back the sale of TaSH-branded merchandise including NEW limited edition kids T-shirts, adult T-shirts, The TaSH signature tote bag, produce bags, water bottles and more.

A full list of this season’s vendors and information on how to pre-order can be found on The TaSH website: http://tashfarmersmarket.org/vendor-map

Opening Day Highlights:

When: Saturday, May 29, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Patriots Park, Route 9 on the border of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. FREE parking at John Paulding School across the street.

What: selling food to eat on site and take home for your Memorial Day BBQ and more.

For Families: Pollinator Pathway Scavenger Hunt – pick up materials at The TaSH info booth.

Bring Your Own Bags: Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own tote and produce bags (or purchase at The TaSH booth) as we move away from single-use plastics.

 

About The TaSH

The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market (www.tashfarmersmarket.org) was launched in 2015 by a group of local residents. Its mission is to improve access to quality locally produced food; and to educate the community about sustainability, food, health and food justice by bringing a more vibrant and engaging farmers market experience to the community. The TaSH is powered by Rivertowns Village Green Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit run by local volunteers from both Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. Volunteers and community organizations interested in getting involved are encouraged to contact info@tashfarmersmarket.org. For the latest news and updates from The TaSH, subscribe to the weekly newsletter or follow along throughout the season on Facebook and Instagram.

 

###

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

