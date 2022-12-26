Tarrytown Board Considers Allowing Accessory Dwelling Units. What Do You Think?

December 26, 2022

By Robert Kimmel —

The Tarrytown’s Board of Trustees intends to hold another public hearing in early January on a proposed change in the Village’s zoning code that would allow homeowners to create additional rental housing unitson their properties. The hearing could lead to a vote as soon as that night on whether to legalize what areknown as Accessory Dwelling Units—ADUs for short.

Proponents see ADUs as a way to broaden affordable housing in the village and allow seniors to earn rental income while aging in place. Prior hearings have drawn both praise and opposition to the legislation from residents.

“The Village hopes to have forms and other materials ready in the near future to make it easy for people who wish to take advantage of ADUs,” the Trustees wrote after their November 30th meeting, setting the stage for an early January vote.

According to the proposed code, unattached Accessory Dwelling Units may be built only within single family residential zones where the minimum lot size is 15,000 square feet. The constructed unit, whether attached to existing structure or a separate one, must be at least 300 square feet, at most 1,000 square feet and no larger than the existing home. In an effort to maintain the present character of neighborhoods, no additional front entrances would be permitted for these extensions.

An ADU must have a kitchen and a bathroom but no more than two bedrooms. It may be within an existing home, as in an attic addition or a basement or a building expansion. It might also be a detached cottage. It must provide additional parking for two cars. It must adhere to all existing safety regulations. Homeowners must continue to live on the site, though there is no requirement that tenants of an ADUs be related to the homeowner.

The Village’s Housing Affordability Task Force has been a strong advocate for the ADU concept and at prior meetings has detailed what it sees as its advantages. Those speaking against the zoning change have argued variously that it will add to parking problems in some locations, contribute to school class density, leading to higher property taxes and depress real estate prices in the neighborhood.

To those who predict that SDUs will diminish the character of neighborhoods, Mayor Karen Brown has promised that any changes will “fit into the character of the neighborhood.” The new policy, predicted the Board in a statement, “will not have a single adversary economic impact on our community.” Senior residents who support the proposal say it will enable them to live longer in their residences by providing rental income.

A number of Westchester communities have passed similar legislation allowing Accessory Dwelling Units in their villages. Among them is Irvington, which altered its code several years ago. To date, however, only two homeowners have applied. Beginning as far back as the 1980s, Hastings-on-Hudson has had operational ADU laws and presently has 23 such dwellings. Its building inspector apparently has received only one complaint from a resident concerning a neighbor’s ADU. Briarcliff Manor has 26 such dwellings; Croton on Hudson registers 10; Pleasantville 5, and Buchanan 25.

