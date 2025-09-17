Support our Sponsors
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Government & Politics
Tarrytown News

Tarrytown Adopts Good Cause Eviction Law

September 17, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Tarrytown Board of Trustees received a thunderous standing ovation Monday from a packed Village Hall after unanimously adopting a Good Cause Eviction Law.

Tarrytown became only the third municipality in Westchester County to adopt the legislation, joining the Village of Croton-on-Hudson and the City of White Plains “The Board of Trustees has been looking into this for months,” said Mayor Karen Brown. “We need much more affordable housing. That’s the real crux of the problem.”

The law restricts landlords from terminating leases without a valid “good cause,” and allows tenants to challenge excessive rent increases. It also provides a defense that tenants can use in Housing Court in an eviction proceeding. The law would apply to 70% of rental units in Tarrytown, totaling approximately 1,530 apartments.

Not covered by the protections under the Good Cause Eviction Law are homes where rents and/or evictions are already regulated by federal, state or local laws; a home in an owner-occupied building with no more than 10 units; a home built on or after Jan. 1, 2009; a mobile home, seasonal rental or other short-term use; and a home that was sublet by a tenant who is now returning to their home.

Responding to a question, Trustee Kenny Herzog emphasized the law was not designed to be a form of rent control.

The majority of speakers who spoke at the public hearing urged the board to help them by passing the law. Many, such as Audrey Thomas, 70, a resident of Asbury Terrace, said some renters have been forced to deal with hikes as high as 80% in one year. “Everything is going up. Nothing is secure anymore,” she said. “I don’t want to leave my home. I don’t want to leave Tarrytown.”

Sharon Jimenez, who also lives in Asbury Terrace, echoed her fellow occupant’s sentiments, saying, “We just want to have a decent and affordable place to live.”

Opposing the enactment of the law was Tarrytown’s volunteer Housing Advisory Task Force (HATF), whose chairman, Alec Roberts, said that his committee unanimously recommended that the village not opt in, contending it could worsen housing supply and quality and possibly lead to higher rent increases because of potential added landlord costs, tenant screening bias and conversions to condominiums.

“This is not going to assist the affordability in Tarrytown,” Roberts said. “This is kind of dangerous. The people really suffering are the 21% of residents paying more than 50% of their income for rent. Landlords will charge what the market will bear.”

Roberts added there has been no data on tenants in Tarrytown experiencing informal eviction or hardship from legal non-renewals or rent increases. He noted there were only six evictions of tenants last year and four so far in 2025. All of the evictions were in buildings with 50 or more units, and at least 90% were for nonpayment of rent, which qualifies as a “good cause” eviction.

Lizz Thrall of Riverview Ave. said the law was necessary to address the problem “This law won’t make housing magically affordable in Tarrytown, but it is a step in the right direction,” she said.

Tarrytown was already one of 18 communities in Westchester that opted into the Emergency Tenant Protection Act (ETPA), where acceptable increases are governed by the Westchester Rent Guidelines Board. ETPA is enforced by the New York State Division of Home and Community Renewal.

 

 

 

