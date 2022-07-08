Tarrytown Administrator to Lead Elmsford School District

July 8, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Tarrytown administrator is moving up to lead a neighboring school district.

On July 6, the Elmsford School District Board of Education named Dr. Ronald Gonzalez as interim superintendent for a year, effective July 18.

Gonzalez, who has been serving as the Assistant Superintendent for Administration, Curriculum & Instruction in the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, will succeed Dr. Marc Baiocco, who served Elmsford for 13 years as high school principal and later superintendent.

“I’m very much looking forward to it,” Gonzalez said during the July 6 meeting. “It’s a special thing to be able to lead the schools within the same district I reside in. I’ve been looking forward to this for quite some time and I’m extremely humbled and welcome the opportunity.”

During his tenure in the Tarrytowns, Gonzalez has led all aspects of curriculum for grades pre-K through 12. He served as chair of the District Equity Team and the District Strategic Planning Team.

Gonzalez, who lives in Elmsford and is bilingual in Spanish, began his career at George Washington High School in Manhattan. From 2011-2021, he served as principal at Mount Vernon High School.

“The entire Elmsford Union Free School District, Board and family look forward to working with you in the next year,” Board Vice President Dennis Rambaran said. “It’s going to be an exciting year. It’s going to be a new endeavor for both your side and my side.”