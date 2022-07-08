Advertisement
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
  • Abbott House
School News
Sleepy Hollow News
Tarrytown News

Tarrytown Administrator to Lead Elmsford School District

Dr. Ronald Gonzalez
July 8, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Tarrytown administrator is moving up to lead a neighboring school district.

On July 6, the Elmsford School District Board of Education named Dr. Ronald Gonzalez as interim superintendent for a year, effective July 18.

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news

Gonzalez, who has been serving as the Assistant Superintendent for Administration, Curriculum & Instruction in the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, will succeed Dr. Marc Baiocco, who served Elmsford for 13 years as high school principal and later superintendent.

“I’m very much looking forward to it,” Gonzalez said during the July 6 meeting. “It’s a special thing to be able to lead the schools within the same district I reside in. I’ve been looking forward to this for quite some time and I’m extremely humbled and welcome the opportunity.”

During his tenure in the Tarrytowns, Gonzalez has led all aspects of curriculum for grades pre-K through 12. He served as chair of the District Equity Team and the District Strategic Planning Team.

Gonzalez, who lives in Elmsford and is bilingual in Spanish, began his career at George Washington High School in Manhattan. From 2011-2021, he served as principal at Mount Vernon High School.

“The entire Elmsford Union Free School District, Board and family look forward to working with you in the next year,” Board Vice President Dennis Rambaran said. “It’s going to be an exciting year. It’s going to be a new endeavor for both your side and my side.”

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
THE HUDSON INDEPENDENT IS NOW A NONPROFIT. HERE’S WHAT THAT MEANS FOR YOU—AND US

THE HUDSON INDEPENDENT IS NOW A NONPROFIT. HERE’S WHAT THAT MEANS FOR YOU—AND US

July 6, 2022
By The Editors— Now in its seventeenth year of providing news coverage for and about the river towns of the...
Read More
Tarrytown Administrator to Lead Elmsford School District

Tarrytown Administrator to Lead Elmsford School District

July 8, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Tarrytown administrator is moving up to lead a neighboring school district. On July 6, the Elmsford...
Read More
Congressman Bowman Surveys Irvington, an Addition to His Revised District 16

Congressman Bowman Surveys Irvington, an Addition to His Revised District 16

July 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- When Jamaal Bowman ousted incumbent Eliot Engel as the Representative of New York’s 16thCongressional District in 2020,...
Read More
Together We Are Feeding Westchester

Together We Are Feeding Westchester

July 5, 2022
Hunger is right here in Westchester. It can be hard to imagine — so many people in need of food...
Read More
Westchester County Giving Free COVID Vaccines to Youngest Eligible Children

Westchester County Giving Free COVID Vaccines to Youngest Eligible Children

July 5, 2022
Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Tuesday that the County Health Department is offering free pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Renovation To Begin Shortly

Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Renovation To Begin Shortly

July 2, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- Much needed repairs to Sleepy Hollow’s iconic lighthouse are set to begin soon after the July 4th...
Read More
Fourth of July Fireworks to Light Up Skies at Pierson Park

Fourth of July Fireworks to Light Up Skies at Pierson Park

July 2, 2022
Rivertown residents can have a blast on the Fourth of July without having to leave town. On Monday, July 4,...
Read More
Kevin J. Plunkett Named As Phelps Community Board Chair

Kevin J. Plunkett Named As Phelps Community Board Chair

July 1, 2022
The Phelps Hospital Community Board has elected Kevin J. Plunkett, of Tarrytown, as its new chair. In this role, Mr....
Read More
On a Course to Greatness

On a Course to Greatness

June 30, 2022
By Tom Pedulla— If determination matters – and it certainly does – look for Dobbs Ferry’s Jonathan Oakes to excel...
Read More
At Irvington’s Juneteenth Celebration, a Dedication of Sacred Ground

At Irvington’s Juneteenth Celebration, a Dedication of Sacred Ground

June 29, 2022
The third annual Juneteenth celebration in Irvington had a new dimension this year. In preparation for the installment of artist...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
1 view
bookmark icon