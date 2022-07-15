Tarrytown Adds Four New Officers–All Home Grown

July 15, 2022

This week, the Tarrytown Police Department welcomed four new officers who were sworn in by Mayor Brown at a special session of the Board of Trustees.

Officers James Nardelli, Peter Del Monaco, Nadyne Dimmie, and Steven Amaro were all hired from off of the local list, meaning that they are all residents of the village. Hiring locally has always been a priority of Chief John Barbalet, himself a native of Tarrytown.

Officer Nadyne Dimmie joins the department after several years of experience working for the New York City Police Department. She begins work this weekend. The other officers will all be entering the 22-week Police Academy beginning on Monday, July 18, and will join the force upon graduation. Advertisement

Help Keep Journalism Independent

Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...