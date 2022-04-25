April 24, 2022

Tara Schatzel of Tarrytown died on April 14, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 26, 1973, to Joseph and Kathleen D’Eufemia.

Tara was a graduate of Manhattanville College and held various office management positions, but most loved the time she spent raising her children. She is survived by her loving husband Robert, her adored children Ryan and Matthew, her mother Kathy, brother Mike, nephews John and Patrick as well as many cherished cousins. She also leaves behind very close friends who were like sisters to her. She was predeceased by her father Joe.