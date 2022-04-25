By Rick Pezzullo--- The annual school budget votes and Board of Education elections take place on Tuesday, May 17. Last...Read More
April 24, 2022
Tara Schatzel of Tarrytown died on April 14, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 26, 1973, to Joseph and Kathleen D’Eufemia.
Tara was a graduate of Manhattanville College and held various office management positions, but most loved the time she spent raising her children. She is survived by her loving husband Robert, her adored children Ryan and Matthew, her mother Kathy, brother Mike, nephews John and Patrick as well as many cherished cousins. She also leaves behind very close friends who were like sisters to her. She was predeceased by her father Joe.
Nisco Slugging Sleepy Hollow to Resurgence on the Diamond
April 23, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- There is no guessing about what the future holds for Sleepy Hollow senior John Nisco. The Mercy...Read More
Mercy President Hall Announces Retirement
April 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Last week, Tim Hall, who has served as president of Mercy College for the past eight years,...Read More
Ukrainians in the Rivertowns Are Bonded by the War Back Home
April 20, 2022
By Jeff Wilson-- “We thought we knew all of the Ukrainians here, but we didn’t know these two, so I...Read More
Irvington Board Hears a First Proposal for Affordable Housing on North Broadway
April 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Ten months after passing a comprehensive, but controversial zoning plan for the 50-acre stretch of property along...Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall Named to State Historic Business Preservation Registry
April 15, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Music Hall has been named to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. The...Read More
Art Consultant Opens Up Shop in Dobbs Ferry
April 14, 2022
By Jeff Wilson-- Just as nature abhors a vacuum, people resist blank walls. Cavemen painted wooly mammoths on theirs; we...Read More
DMV Opens Temporary Office in Tarrytown
April 13, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has opened a temporary office in Tarrytown. The...Read More
Scenic Hudson: Loving, Protecting, Connecting
April 11, 2022
That in a nutshell is what Scenic Hudson does. We love the river, the lands and communities along it, and...Read More
Irvington Seeks Parent Feedback in Search for High School Principal
April 11, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Irvington School District will be holding two parent feedback sessions next week in their search for...Read More
