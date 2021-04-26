Historic Rivertown's History and News
Technology

Take An App-Guided Historical Tour Of The Rivertowns

• Bookmarks: 4

Irvington Historical Society board member Sara Kelsey field-tests the app's knowledge of the village
April 26, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

They say there will be an app for everything someday. Now residents of the rivertowns can add one more app that will tell them what of historic significance is right under their noses.

This particular app, produced by TravelStorysGPS, a company that develops GPS-located audio tours for destinations across the country, will be even better for the thousands of visitors expected to flock to the area, drawn by the new bridge and updated hiking and cycling routes built with state grants accompanying the bridge’s construction–all that and history.

By downloading the TravelStorys app on your smartphone, you can access six mobile audio tours of the region—on foot, on a bicycle or in a car—through the towns and villages on both sides of the Hudson. Your GPS will tell you not only where the nearest significant site is and how to get there but also what restaurants are nearby in case you get hungry.

Among the six is a driving tour of 15 towns on both shores of the Hudson River, a walking or biking guide across the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge’s shared-use path with its information kiosks at six rest stops, a walking or biking historic tour through Irvington, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and Nyack, and a walking tour of historic Nyack as seen through the keen eye of renowned artist Edward Hopper.

The Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow tour provides details on such landmarks as the Odell Tavern, the spot in Tarrytown’s Patriots Park where continental militiamen captured British spy Major John Andre, and the Old Dutch Church featured in Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Users can learn about the string of millionaires’ mansions built along the hilltops overlooking the river and the construction of the Old Croton Aqueduct in the 1840s.

Connie Kehoe, deputy mayor of Irvington and president of Revolutionary Westchester 250, a non-profit promoting education about the county’s role in the American Revolution, is an enthusiastic proponent of the audio tours. She recently beta-tested the app with Sara Kelsey a member of the board of the Irvington Historical Society. They learned that the app functions best if downloaded completely onto the user’s phone before setting out on the tour. Because not every eatery in the area had been identified when the app was under development, restaurant owners are encouraged to retrieve the form on the TravelStorys web site, fill it out and send it in so that new addresses or other information can be updated on the app.

To access the new tours online, go to https://www.hudsonriver.com/audio-tours. On mobile devices, download the TravelStorys app from the App Store or Google Play and search for Historic Hudson River Towns. For more information about the tours, go to: www.travelstorys.com.

 

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Take An App-Guided Historical Tour Of The Rivertowns

Take An App-Guided Historical Tour Of The Rivertowns

April 26, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- They say there will be an app for everything someday. Now residents of the rivertowns can add...
Read More
Black Lives Matter Rally Held in Irvington

Black Lives Matter Rally Held in Irvington

April 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Approximately 100 people took part in a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally Saturday in front of Irvington...
Read More
Taxes Due: A Friendly Reminder

Taxes Due: A Friendly Reminder

April 24, 2021
Your town, county, fire district taxes are due on April 30th. Click below to pay on line. If you forgot...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Author to Launch New Novel Saturday for a Good Cause

Sleepy Hollow Author to Launch New Novel Saturday for a Good Cause

April 23, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow author Rebecca Chianese will be launching her new novel Unspoken on Saturday, April 24 from...
Read More
Neighborhood House Dedicates Tree for Board Member

Neighborhood House Dedicates Tree for Board Member

April 22, 2021
Friends and family of Ann Phillips joined Neighborhood House Board members recently to celebrate the memory of their longest serving...
Read More
Zollo Looking to Run for Tarrytown Mayor on Independent Line

Zollo Looking to Run for Tarrytown Mayor on Independent Line

April 22, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Longtime Village of Tarrytown Trustee Doug Zollo is trying to secure an independent line to run for...
Read More
Broadway Re-Paving Scheduled For This Summer

Broadway Re-Paving Scheduled For This Summer

April 22, 2021
Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Last December, we reported the New York State Department of Transportation’s plan to re-pave...
Read More
COVID Update: Now Comes The Hard Part

COVID Update: Now Comes The Hard Part

April 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Governor Andrew Cuomo is plowing ahead with his program to vaccinate any and all New Yorkers 16...
Read More
Jacob Burns Film Center Set to Reopen April 30

Jacob Burns Film Center Set to Reopen April 30

April 21, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo---  The Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville is set to reopen on Friday, April 30. Tickets for...
Read More
Spring Craft Show Returns to Lyndhurst April 30th thru May 2

Spring Craft Show Returns to Lyndhurst April 30th thru May 2

April 21, 2021
By Linda Viertel— The much-awaited Spring Craft Show will return to Lyndhurst’s greenhouse grounds right at the height of the...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
91 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *