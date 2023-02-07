Suzanne’s Table in Search of a New Home

February 7, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

Up and down the village, folks are lamenting the news that by the end of the month, Suzanne Hart is shuttering Suzanne’s Table, her cozy café-cum-catering service in Irvington. She has no current plans to re-open elsewhere. “We’re sick about it,” said Ellen Galano, who with husband Joe runs Irvington Hardware, a few doors up from Suzanne’s storefront shop at 75 Main Street.

The Galanos recently took Suzanne out to dinner to commiserate and kick around ideas on how and where she might re-open. The prospects in Irvington are slim—not that there aren’t properties available but because Suzanne needs a functioning commercial grade kitchen and can’t afford to build one from scratch.

Advertisement

After years of catering for families and affairs around the rivertowns from her former home in Jaffray Park, Hart opened Suzanne’s Table in 2015. “It was like having a baby,” she told The Hudson Independent just after she opened. In the seven and a half years since, she has built a loyal clientele, some of whom pick up lunch or a supper to take home, others who hire her to cater events with her keen eye for dishes that complement each other.

“What jumps out the most,” says Andrea Flynn, one of those loyal clients, “is how her food has been an incredible comfort through hard times.” Flynn relied on Suzanne’s cooking during the pandemic and while she was being treated for cancer. “Since the news broke,” says Hart, “people are coming in with tears in their eyes.”

The painful part is that Suzanne is not going out of business so much as closing an ongoing business. Her landlord, architect Bob Reilly, who has owned 75 Main Street since 1973, also occupies the building just behind Suzanne’s Table, working in his studio upstairs and living on the ground floor. Now 88, Reilly has learned the hard way that going up and down those stairs is a precarious business. He has now fallen down them three times, injuring both shoulders. “I stepped into the air,” he recalls the feeling he had of missing a step.

It was his four children, however, who kept urging him to move someplace where he didn’t have to negotiate stairs. As familiar to Irvingtonians as he was familiar with them, Reilly didn’t particularly want to move. But as the inevitability of moving settled in, the front building he owned emerged as a logical and relatively seamless solution, albeit one that meant evicting his tenant. Last summer, the Reillys told Suzanne that when the lease expired at the end of year, she would have to go.

While some in the village might say otherwise, there are no villains in this story. “We put this off as long as we could,” says Reilly’s son Parker. “We met and said her lease is up at end of year,” explained Bob. “We gave her seven months to decide what she’s going to do. I realize it’s not easy.”

Meanwhile, the Reillys’ plans for the place have expanded, envisioning a studio in the basement and a front room gallery for his son Brett, a sculptor, as well as room for daughter Kim’s marionetting career in the rear building where Bob’s studio had been. The space is taking shape like an extended family reunion.

At the end of the year, with no new place in sight, the Reillys gave Suzanne another three months, until March 1st, to vacate. “I don’t like the idea,” said Bob of her pending eviction, “but what am I going to do?

It bothers him when old friends and fellow villagers ask him, as they have, “Why are you doing this?”

As the days dwindle down, Suzanne continues to make meals and serve coffee, tea and desserts to walk-in customers and to keep her ear to the ground for a place somewhere in the rivertowns to re-start. It is hard. “I wanted this place,” she recalls of the years before she opened Suzanne’s Table. “It has been my identity.”