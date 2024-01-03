Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Suspect Arrested in Shooting of Sleepy Hollow Woman Published 1 day ago1d ago • Bookmarks: 10 January 3, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— A 38-year-old man was arrested in the Bronx this morning in connection with the shooting of a woman at a residence on Chestnut St. in Sleepy Hollow Tuesday afternoon.Sponsor According to Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Anthony Bueti, village police received a 911 call at approximately 4:24 p.m. Jan. 2 reporting a person shot. Responding officers arrived at the home and found a 37-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her hand and upper torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she is currently in stable condition. Investigating officers quickly identified a suspect and determined he fled the scene in a taxi to the Bronx. Officers from Sleepy Hollow, the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force all responded to the Bronx to try to locate the suspect. An investigation was developed and the suspect, Ruben Louis Santiago, was taken into custody Wednesday morning by the FBI Task Force. Bueti said a firearm was recovered and it was later learned that Santiago was a person of interest for a shooting that occurred in the Bronx earlier in the day. Santiago was transported to Sleepy Hollow Village Court for arraignment. He was sent to Westchester County Jail and is due back in court Jan. 22. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. “I assure you there is no threat to the community or our schools,” Bueti stated. “This was not a random act of violence and our thoughts are with the victim and families.” No motive was given by Bueti for the shooting. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Government & Politics Moving Elections to an Even-Year Cycle: Good Idea? Or bad? January 4, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Just before Christmas, Governor Hochul signed a bill that will move many local and town elections in... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Suspect Arrested in Shooting of Sleepy Hollow Woman January 3, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- A 38-year-old man was arrested in the Bronx this morning in connection with the shooting of a... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Abduction Junction January 2, 2024 ABDUCTION JUNCTION: Until I can afford a SpaceX flight, there's Pine Bush By Krista Madsen– Last week I swirled around the alien language... Read More Health NewsSleepy Hollow News Phelps Names New Executive Director January 2, 2024 Beata Mastalerz, DNP, RN, has been named executive director of Phelps Hospital, part of Northwell Health, succeeding Eileen Egan, RN,... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News The Lives of Indigenous Elders in Cotacachi and Otavalo January 2, 2024 "The Lives of Indigenous Elders in Cotacachi and Otavalo(Imbabura Taytamamkuna Kawsay)" Photo Exhibit is coming to the Warner Library in... Read More Community NewsTop News New Year Brings Higher Tolls on Cuomo Bridge January 1, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo---- As the ball dropped in Times Square and the calendar turned to 2024, tolls on the Gov.... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Pumpkin Drop to Kickoff Sleepy Hollow’s 150th Anniversary Year December 28, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo---- The Village of Sleepy Hollow will be ringing in a very special new year in a... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News A Revamped Rivertowns Playhouse Finds New Home at Irvington Presbyterian Church December 28, 2023 By W.B. King-- Locals looking to add “see more theatre” to their New Year’s resolution list are in luck as... Read More Irvington News Stop & Shop Selects Irvington Senior Center to Benefit in January December 26, 2023 The Store Leadership Team has selected Irvington Senior Center as a Stop & Shop Community Bag Program Nonprofit Partner! The Senior... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Spin Me December 25, 2023 SPIN ME: The alien language that comes full circle By Krista Madsen– The curriculum of my high school physics class involved the... Read More 10 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint