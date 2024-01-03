Suspect Arrested in Shooting of Sleepy Hollow Woman

January 3, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

A 38-year-old man was arrested in the Bronx this morning in connection with the shooting of a woman at a residence on Chestnut St. in Sleepy Hollow Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Anthony Bueti, village police received a 911 call at approximately 4:24 p.m. Jan. 2 reporting a person shot. Responding officers arrived at the home and found a 37-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her hand and upper torso.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she is currently in stable condition.

Investigating officers quickly identified a suspect and determined he fled the scene in a taxi to the Bronx.

Officers from Sleepy Hollow, the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force all responded to the Bronx to try to locate the suspect.

An investigation was developed and the suspect, Ruben Louis Santiago, was taken into custody Wednesday morning by the FBI Task Force.

Bueti said a firearm was recovered and it was later learned that Santiago was a person of interest for a shooting that occurred in the Bronx earlier in the day.

Santiago was transported to Sleepy Hollow Village Court for arraignment. He was sent to Westchester County Jail and is due back in court Jan. 22. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

“I assure you there is no threat to the community or our schools,” Bueti stated. “This was not a random act of violence and our thoughts are with the victim and families.”

No motive was given by Bueti for the shooting.