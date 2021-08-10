Obituaries

Susan Quaid Ayres Weyburn

• Bookmarks: 2

Susan Weyburn
August 10, 2021

Susan Quaid Ayres Weyburn — mother, sister, grandmother, cousin, aunt, friend, teacher — died from pancreatic cancer on July 21 at home in Tarrytown.

Doting mother to David and Jennifer and adoring grandmother of Aedan, Louise, Vera, and Will, she also deeply loved her siblings, Mimi, Frank, and Chris, and their families. Susan’s niece once called her the family’s “proper mommy” because she always had sunscreen, band-aids, travel games, and a detailed plan of action on hand.

Advertisement
Armonk Outdoor Art Fair

The Rivertowns were Susan’s home for nearly half a century: first Dobbs Ferry, then Irvington, and, after seven years in Atlanta, finally Tarrytown. She was a consummate educator who nurtured hundreds of students over her long career. Susan taught for many years as a learning specialist at Springhurst Elementary School in Dobbs Ferry. After retirement she continued to work with students at Fieldston and Windward. Her final assignment was tutoring her grandson Aedan during the pandemic.

Susan was born in Waterbury, CT, in 1944 to the Rev. Francis Oliver Ayres and Florence Watts Ayres. When she was five, the family moved to Brighton, MI, where her father co-founded and directed Parishfield, a progressive “center of renewal for the Church.” She attended boarding school at Northfield in Massachusetts and college at Goucher in Maryland. She earned two master’s degrees at Columbia Teachers College.

Early in her career Susan was struck by the struggles some of her students experienced trying to master the basics. Working to help them overcome their challenges, she realized that she herself had coped with dyslexia. She returned to Teachers College to become a learning specialist, focusing the rest of her career on teaching young students with learning disabilities literacy and numeracy skills to use through the rest of their lives.

Susan loved adventure, oftentimes traveling to visit family across America, Europe, and Asia. A volunteer trip to build a school in Ghana in the 1960’s was particularly impactful. Wherever she was, she enjoyed all forms of culture and history, whether performances, museums, architecture, or food.

Susan was a life-long advocate for civil rights: she attended the March on Washington in 1963, joined the League of Women Voters in the ‘70s and ‘80s, marched on Washington again in 2004 to protest violence against women, mobilized voters to register in Atlanta in 2008, and participated in social justice efforts led by South Presbyterian Church and Coming to the Table. An avid researcher of her family’s history, Susan had recently been reckoning with the legacy of slavery.

Susan spent her last days visiting and corresponding with her loving children and their families, her sister, brother, sister-in-law, niece, multiple cousins, college roommate, former husband, and countless other friends and family. Until the end, she found real joy in keeping in touch and creating community.

A service celebrating Susan’s life is planned for October 9 at 11:00 at South Church in Dobbs Ferry. Donations in remembrance of Susan can be made to the New-York Historical Society.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
Cuomo Calls it Quits; Hochul to Make History as First Female Gov.

Cuomo Calls it Quits; Hochul to Make History as First Female Gov.

August 10, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo---- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he was resigning from the seat he’s held the last...
Read More
Absent Guidance From Albany, Rivertown Schools Work to Craft COVID Policies for September

Absent Guidance From Albany, Rivertown Schools Work to Craft COVID Policies for September

August 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— With opening day just a month away, area schools, both public and private, are working feverishly to...
Read More
August 2021 TEAC News

August 2021 TEAC News

August 6, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL AUGUST 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________This month, check in...
Read More
Irvington Board Gets Preview Of Villa Lewaro Plans

Irvington Board Gets Preview Of Villa Lewaro Plans

August 4, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— It was more than two-and-a-half years ago that Richelieu Dennis strolled before a packed Trustee meeting room...
Read More
Our Neighbor:Rivertown Resident and Warner Library Director Maureen Petry Retires

Our Neighbor:Rivertown Resident and Warner Library Director Maureen Petry Retires

August 4, 2021
By Linda Viertel— Sleepy Hollow resident and highly respected Warner Library Director Maureen Petry retired in late June to begin...
Read More
ICE CREAM!!!

ICE CREAM!!!

August 3, 2021
The invitation went out over the weekend for kids and their parents to come down to Pierson Park on Tuesday...
Read More
NRC Holds Hearing in Tarrytown on Indian Pt. Decommissioning Plan

NRC Holds Hearing in Tarrytown on Indian Pt. Decommissioning Plan

August 3, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) held a public meeting in Tarrytown last week to receive comments...
Read More
Despite Vaccine, The Tide Has Shifted, And Masks Are Back

Despite Vaccine, The Tide Has Shifted, And Masks Are Back

August 2, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— With news from White Plains that 80% of Westchester residents have had at least one dose of...
Read More
A Masters School Student Journalist Earns The Right To Be A “Cherub”

A Masters School Student Journalist Earns The Right To Be A “Cherub”

August 2, 2021
By Kira Ratan-- Picture this: One hundred twenty-five 17-year-old high school journalists sitting in a Zoom room listening intently to...
Read More
Westchester Among Counties CDC Now Says Should Mask Up

Westchester Among Counties CDC Now Says Should Mask Up

July 30, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Despite its high (nearly 80%) vaccination rate, Westchester County is among a dozen counties in New York...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
12 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *