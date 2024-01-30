Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Survey Says: Dobbs Ferry is Diverse and Inclusive Published 14 hours ago14h ago • Bookmarks: 13 January 30, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— The Village of Dobbs Ferry is doing okay in being supportive of human rights and diversity. That was one of the key takeaways from a Community Survey spearheaded by the Dobbs Ferry Human Rights and Diversity Committee that was conducted to understand how residents and visitors feel about equity and inclusion in the village. The survey, which was collected between May 18 and July 4, 2023, also was designed to invite community members’ ideas and suggestions about how the village can become more welcoming and affirming. The committee reported 116 surveys were completed. Of the respondents, 53% were female and 43% were between the ages of 40 and 60. Seventeen percent indicated they were white, while 16% reported they identified as two or more races. According to the committee, the majority of respondents expressed “a high level of satisfaction” with the mayor, Board of Trustees and many village departments, especially the Dobbs Ferry Library, as being supportive of the committee’s mission. A strong level of satisfaction was also relayed on a variety of activities and events that represent diversity, equity and inclusion, and a desire to hold more events. Meanwhile, there was an interest noted in having further discussions and focus groups centered on human rights and diversity in Dobbs Ferry. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News A New Party Challenges Unite Sleepy Hollow in March Trustee Races January 30, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— After 14 years of dominating Sleepy Hollow politics during the mayoralty of Ken Wray, the Unite Sleepy... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Survey Says: Dobbs Ferry is Diverse and Inclusive January 30, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Dobbs Ferry is doing okay in being supportive of human rights and diversity. That... Read More Sleepy Hollow News Hot Chocolate for Wishes January 29, 2024 Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington’s Christopher Zorn Goes to the Regeneron Finals January 29, 2024 No sooner had The Hudson Independent (among others) reported Irvington Senior Christopher Zorn’s selection as one of the 300 high... Read More Health NewsLifestyles A Groggy Glögg Post January 29, 2024 A GROGGY GLOGG POST: Cheers to the end of Dry January By Krista Madsen– I don’t drink enough to merit committing to... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Open Door Provides Dental Services to Tarrytown Students January 27, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Open Door Family Medical Center and Foundation sent its dental van to W.L. Morse Elementary School Jan.... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington Dems Size Up Three Candidates for Two Trustee Seats January 26, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Nearly 40 registered Democrats tuned in via Zoom Tuesday night, January 23 to listen as three candidates... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News Coffee Labs Roasters Partners with Make-A-Wish for Fundraiser January 25, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Coffee Labs Roasters is teaming up with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley to raise money for the Hot Chocolate... Read More Irvington NewsSchool NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News 4th Grade Robotics Team From the Rivertowns Advance to Regional Competition January 24, 2024 Out of 16 teams of fourth through eighth graders from Hudson Valley schools, The Sneaky Bots, comprised of three students... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh News Greenburgh Sues to Block Edgemont Incorporation Legislation January 23, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Greenburgh Town Board has taken legal action again to try to prevent Edgemont from becoming the... Read More 13 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint