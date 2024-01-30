Survey Says: Dobbs Ferry is Diverse and Inclusive

January 30, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Village of Dobbs Ferry is doing okay in being supportive of human rights and diversity.

That was one of the key takeaways from a Community Survey spearheaded by the Dobbs Ferry Human Rights and Diversity Committee that was conducted to understand how residents and visitors feel about equity and inclusion in the village.

The survey, which was collected between May 18 and July 4, 2023, also was designed to invite community members’ ideas and suggestions about how the village can become more welcoming and affirming.

The committee reported 116 surveys were completed. Of the respondents, 53% were female and 43% were between the ages of 40 and 60. Seventeen percent indicated they were white, while 16% reported they identified as two or more races.

According to the committee, the majority of respondents expressed “a high level of satisfaction” with the mayor, Board of Trustees and many village departments, especially the Dobbs Ferry Library, as being supportive of the committee’s mission.

A strong level of satisfaction was also relayed on a variety of activities and events that represent diversity, equity and inclusion, and a desire to hold more events.

Meanwhile, there was an interest noted in having further discussions and focus groups centered on human rights and diversity in Dobbs Ferry.