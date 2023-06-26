Support the Affordable Connectivity Program

June 26, 2023

Dear editor,

My name is Craig and I teach ESL to students immigrating and seeking full-citizenship in the USA.

We must make sure everyone has access to the internet that they need to fully participate in our democracy: verify voter registration, track mail ballots, look up information about candidates and ballot initiatives, volunteer, and verify election information.

Over 4 million homes are disconnected and many do not know that this program exists–less than half of ACP-eligible homes are enrolled (34%).

Congress must renew funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program and we must make sure every member of our community knows how to access the ACP.

Sincerely, Craig Clark

Sponsor

clark2854@gmail.com