Support the Affordable Connectivity Program

June 26, 2023
Dear editor,
My name is Craig and I teach ESL to students immigrating and seeking full-citizenship in the USA.
We must make sure everyone has access to the internet that they need to fully participate in our democracy: verify voter registration, track mail ballots, look up information about candidates and ballot initiatives, volunteer, and verify election information.
Over 4 million homes are disconnected and many do not know that this program exists–less than half of ACP-eligible homes are enrolled (34%).
Congress must renew funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program and we must make sure every member of our community knows how to access the ACP.
Sincerely, Craig Clark
clark2854@gmail.com
