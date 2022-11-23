Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

Support Small Business: Shop Local

November 23, 2022

Dear Community Members,

The holiday season is now in full swing, one of the most important times to focus on our local small businesses. Everyone has a busy schedule this time of year and online shopping from national brands is convenient. Other than checking off a to-do list item, though, what kind of feeling do we get from that type of transaction? Does convenience outweigh shopping in-person to find a unique local gift?

Of course the conveniences of online shopping are here to stay, but you can find that personal connection from a local online business. Taking time to support all the people who make our community a wonderful place to live–while we buy gifts, or prepare for meals and holiday parties–will always be worth the effort.

Here are three reasons toshop local this holiday season:

1) Help grow your community’s economyIn the Rivertowns we celebrate our vibrant and growing community, so let’s invest in it. According to the American Independent Business Alliance (AIBA), approximately 48% of the cost of a local purchase is recirculated back into the community. That number drops to 14% when shopping at chain store or online.

2Better customer service. With the pace of the holiday season, and reliance on seasonal employees, good customer service is tough to find. Perhaps one of the best advantages of shopping local is the personalized customer service. Small businesses are passionate about their products and services, and are excited to provide guidance when looking for the perfect gift or options for your holiday menu.

3) Giving back to local charities. According to a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) survey, 75% percent of small business owners donatesome portion of their profits to charitable organizations annually. Every time you shop local, there is a good chance part of your dollars will be supporting a local charity. The unique community of the Rivertowns is one of the reasons we choose to live here or run a business here, and it takes all of us to keep it thriving. In fact, it is important to shop local during the holiday season, but also for the rest of the year. Supporting local business not only allows current ones to flourish, but attracts new business as well. Lets help sustain and grow our community by shopping local and supporting small business so we can continue to enjoy the wonderful Rivertowns.

Sincerely,

The Rivertowns Chamber 2022 Executive Board, on behalf of our member businesses.

Vance Long, Vice President, Owner, The Skain Group, LLC. Michelle Adams, President, Partner, Saint George Bistro & Harper’s Restaurant. Dina Fleishman, Treasurer, Owner, Oilladi. Kate Sonders Solomon, Secretary, Owner, Kate Sonders Solomon, Cooking Instructor.

P.S. To help you strategize where to find the gifts or services that you need, find a helpful list of businesses in our shop local guide at www.rivertownschamber.com.

