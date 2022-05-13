Support Our Restaurant Workers

By Rick Pezzullo--- Local residents will have the opportunity to vote on school budgets for the 2022-2023 calendar and Board...Read More
May 13, 2022
Dear Letters Editor:
In these difficult economic times, it is important to patronize your favorite restaurants and honor the employees who make them a success. Now that most of us have received our COVID-19 vaccine, lets all celebrate May 21st National Waiter and Waitress Day.
Let your server(s), cooks and owners know how much you appreciate the excellent food and service.
Try to tip 20 percent against the total bill including taxes. If it is an odd amount, round up to the next dollar. Why not leave a 25% tip in honor of this day? If you can afford to eat out, you can afford an extra dollar tip. When ordering take out, don’t forget to leave a dollar or two for the waiter or cook.
The people who work at your favorite restaurant are our neighbors. They work long hours for little pay and count on tips, which make up a significant portion of their income. If we don’t patronize our local restaurants, they don’t eat either. Your purchases keep our neighbors employed and the local economy growing.
Drop off a box of candy, cookies or some other treat for your favorite waiter or restaurant staff to celebrate this day.
Sincerely,
Larry Penner
Great Neck, NY
