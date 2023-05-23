Support Bicycle Rodeos

As they have done for six years in advance of Memorial Day, Boy Scout Troop 22 from Tarrytown placed over...Read More
May 23, 2023
To the Editor
Anthony Kiriyanthan, an Ardsley High School student deserves the appreciation of our community for organizing a Bicycle Rodeo at the Ardsley Middle School on May 20th. The rodeo highlighted the importance of bicycle safety. Anthony enlisted the help of fellow students, the Ardsley and Greenburgh community police officers, Danny’s Bicycle shop and others who provided participants with important safety recommendations that could help prevent accidents and ensure an enjoyable bicycle experience.
Anthony and his team of volunteers highlighted the importance of wearing helmet that protect heads in case of a fall or collision. I have personally seen a number of cyclists injured over the years because they did not wear helmets. One year I cycled from Hartsdale to Washington DC to raise funds for a Greenburgh resident who became a quadriplegic after a bicycle accident.
It’s important that cyclists obey traffic signals, stop at stop signs, wear visible clothing (including reflectors) if riding when it starts getting dark. It’s also important for cyclists to watch for potential hazards, potholes, vehicles and not to cross the street without looking. It’s also important that cyclists not pass on the right side, use a bell when near a pedestrian to warn them that there is a cyclist in back of them. And that cyclists shouldn’t ride in the middle of the road. If riding with a friend ride in a straight line. ALso be cautious at intersections which are common for accidents.
Cyclists should also be on the alert for dooring- when a parked car’s door opens in the path of a cyclist.
Anthony indicated that he will be organizing other Bicycle Rodeo’s. Hundreds of cyclists die each year in tragic bicycle accidents. A suggestion I have: The Friends of Westchester County Parks, Westchester County and the NYS Thruway Authority should consider a bicycle safety initiative. On Bicycle Sundays signage could be placed along the Bronx River Parkway with different safety tips. The Thruway Authority should consider placing signs along the Mario Cuomo bridge bike and pedestrian lane with safety tips. BIcycle safety tip lawn signs could also be placed along the South County/North County trails and the Bronx River Parkway bike paths.
If we save one life the education campaign will be worth it.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
