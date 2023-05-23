Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Letters to the Editor

Support Bicycle Rodeos

May 23, 2023

To the Editor
  Anthony Kiriyanthan, an Ardsley High School student deserves the appreciation of our community for organizing a Bicycle Rodeo at the Ardsley Middle School on May 20th.  The rodeo highlighted the importance of bicycle safety. Anthony enlisted the help of  fellow students, the Ardsley and Greenburgh community police officers, Danny’s Bicycle shop and others who provided participants with important safety recommendations that could help prevent accidents  and ensure an enjoyable bicycle experience.
   Anthony  and his team of volunteers highlighted the importance of wearing helmet that protect heads in case  of a fall or collision. I have personally seen a number of cyclists injured over the years because they did not wear helmets.  One year I cycled from Hartsdale to Washington DC to raise funds for a Greenburgh resident who became a quadriplegic after a bicycle accident.
    It’s important that cyclists obey traffic signals, stop at stop signs, wear visible clothing (including reflectors) if riding when it starts getting dark. It’s also important for cyclists  to watch for potential hazards, potholes, vehicles and not to cross the street without looking. It’s also important that cyclists not pass on the right side, use a bell when near a pedestrian to warn them that there is a cyclist in back of them. And that cyclists shouldn’t ride in the middle of the road. If riding with a friend ride in a straight line. ALso be cautious at intersections which are common for accidents.
  Cyclists should also be on the alert for dooring- when a parked car’s door opens in the path of a cyclist.
  Anthony indicated that he will be organizing other Bicycle Rodeo’s.  Hundreds of cyclists die each year in tragic bicycle accidents. A suggestion I have: The Friends of Westchester County Parks, Westchester County and the NYS Thruway Authority should consider a bicycle safety initiative. On Bicycle Sundays signage could be placed along the Bronx River Parkway with different safety tips. The Thruway Authority should consider placing signs along the Mario Cuomo bridge bike and pedestrian lane with safety tips. BIcycle safety tip lawn signs could also be placed along the South County/North County trails and the Bronx River Parkway bike paths.
   If we save one life the education campaign will be worth it.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Once Again, Scouts Honor Vets

Once Again, Scouts Honor Vets

May 23, 2023
As they have done for six years in advance of Memorial Day, Boy Scout Troop 22 from Tarrytown placed over...
Read More
Regeneron Granted Financial Incentives for Expansion Project

Regeneron Granted Financial Incentives for Expansion Project

May 22, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) recently gave final approval of financial incentives for the major...
Read More
Golf Clinic in Tarrytown

Golf Clinic in Tarrytown

May 22, 2023
Read More
Earthquake Ripples Through the Rivertowns: Not the First and Probably Not the Last

Earthquake Ripples Through the Rivertowns: Not the First and Probably Not the Last

May 19, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— According to the U. S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake, centered near the border of Hastings-on-Hudson and...
Read More
Masters School Hosts a Gathering of Poets and Poetry Lovers

Masters School Hosts a Gathering of Poets and Poetry Lovers

May 19, 2023
By Aurora Horn-- The phrase “to gather” is literally in The Masters School’s mission statement, and on April 29 a...
Read More
Tarrytown Native Selected as New Superintendent of Schools

Tarrytown Native Selected as New Superintendent of Schools

May 19, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Tarrytown native is returning home to lead the public school district. Dr. Raymond Sanchez, who has...
Read More
Friends of Riverwalk (FRW) Horticultural Internship

Friends of Riverwalk (FRW) Horticultural Internship

May 18, 2023
Summer 2023 Pruning Project Phase II www.frw-ttown.org Objective Phase II pruning project of shrubs at RiverWalk Park in Tarrytown will...
Read More
School Budgets Easily Approved in Local Districts

School Budgets Easily Approved in Local Districts

May 16, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in local school districts overwhelmingly approved budgets Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year. In Tarrytown, the...
Read More

Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 May Mid-Month Programs Update

May 16, 2023
May 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will be closed on: Monday May 29 for Memorial...
Read More
Latimer Calls For Federal Field Immigration Court To Process Westchester Asylum-Seekers

Latimer Calls For Federal Field Immigration Court To Process Westchester Asylum-Seekers

May 15, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— For the second week in a row, County Executive George Latimer used his televised Weekly Update to...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
9 views
bookmark icon