Health News

Support-A-Walk to Celebrate 30th Anniversary Sunday

October 4, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

For the last 30 years, Support Connection has offered free and confidential emotional, social and educational support to more than 20,000 individuals affected by breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer.

Support Connection, a non-profit organization, does not receive funds from any national cancer organizations including Relay for Life, Susan G. Komen, or Making Strides—relying a great deal on its largest annual fundraiser, Support-A-Walk.

On Sunday, October 6, at FDR State Park in Yorktown, more than 8,000 people are expected to come together at Support-A-Walk to celebrate friends and family and remember those who fought a courageous fight.

“We’re walking to make lives better,” said Support Connection’s longtime Executive Director Kathy Quinn. “We have been blessed. For 30 years, the Support-A-Walk has been the engine that keeps Support Connection running. While much has changed over the years, much has remained the same. Very importantly, we share the important message that no one has to be alone with cancer.”

Support-A-Walk represents about 40 percent of Support Connection’s annual revenue. The financial goal of the walk is $250,000, but this year, for the 30th anniversary, the goal is to raise $300,000. Of every dollar donated, 88¢ directly funds support services.

Teams are formed to honor friends and family members. The walk path is lined with signs that pay tribute to survivors and loved ones.

To learn more about the Support-A-Walk, which kicks off promptly at 10 a.m. following an hour of uplifting pre-walk activities, or to donate or participate, visit www.supportconnection.org/support-a-walk, or contact Support Connection: 914-962-6402 or walk@supportconnection.org.

 

 

 

 

Support-A-Walk to Celebrate 30th Anniversary Sunday

