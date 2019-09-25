Supervisor Feiner Plans Mail Test for Greenburgh

by Robert Kimmel –

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner is having the Town conduct a test of the Postal Service First Class Delivery, “in response to numerous complaints about the postal service from residents.” He has described such complaints in the past but said that they were still “ongoing.” The testing will take place during October and November. The Supervisor, as of his announcement, said he was seeking ten volunteers to assist in the test.

“The delivery testing will utilize the same External First Class mail testing methodology utilized by the Postal Service to test mail delivery locally, and nationwide,” Feiner stated.

Those volunteering need to have an address within the Town. Those addresses, however, cannot be a business address, apartment address, or P.O. box address. Volunteers would attend an hour-long meeting at Town Hall, where each will be handed ten letters “in advance of the test date,” Feiner related.

The volunteers are to be instructed to place the letters into the mail stream on a selected date. They could deposit them in their own mailboxes for carrier pick-up or other regularly designated postal boxes, and confirm, in an email or phone call, that they did so.

Ten letters will be received by each volunteer at their home address, and the recipients will mark the letter’s receipt date on each envelope. The volunteers will have to be at their home address and check their daily mail until all ten letters are delivered. A trip to Town Hall to deliver all ten envelopes would follow.

At Town Hall, the delivery date data will be recorded on a chart that simply indicates when each piece of mail was received. “The data will provide a snapshot of local mail delivery within the town,” Feiner noted. The test results will be shared with Town residents and Postal Service Management, according to Feiner, who stated, “This test should provide the postal service with valuable information.”

The Supervisor encouraged “any resident wishing to be a volunteer in this test to contact my office,” and he also provided his email address, pfeiner@greenburgh.com.