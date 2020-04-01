Supermarket Planned for New Sleepy Hollow Development 

by Robert Kimmel –

An upscale supermarket company familiar to Westchester County residents is planning to open a large store at a location convenient to both Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown shoppers. The mixed-use Edge-on-Hudson property developing along the Hudson River in Sleepy Hollow has just announced that it has reached an agreement with DeCiccos & Sons for a 30,000-square-foot food market.

An adjacent 5,000-square-foot pharmacy is also planned, marking the dual locations as the initial retail entities to be established within the nearly 70-acre development. While construction of the market is slated to begin next year, its opening likely will not take place until early in 2022. Sleepy Hollow’s Planning Board first must approve the construction.

The market will be DeCiccos & Sons 11th store in Westchester, and is expected, as it does elsewhere, to offer a large array of grocery selections and prepared foods, including local farm-to-store options, as well as organic foods. A full-service bakery will be included.

The store will occupy a portion of the total 135,000 square feet of retail space allotted for Edge-on-Hudson. Some 35,000 square feet of office space is also planned on the property.

Townhouses on the property are already being occupied by residents who began moving into them during February. In another sector, Toll Brothers’ model homes are scheduled for opening during the spring. Construction of Loft condominiums also have begun and one building is almost sold out. Hines, an international real estate company, will be building 246 luxury apartments on the site. In total, Edge-on-Hudson is slated to have 1,177 units of various types of housing. A 140-room boutique hotel is also planned.

The former General Motors plant property will also include 16 acres of parkland, with access to Sleepy Hollow’s waterfront. While the waterfront park, with its promenade along the Hudson shoreline, was expected to take seven to 10 years to develop, a $500,000 grant from the State’s Empire State Development Market New York, is speeding up the project. A portion of the park is expected to be completed within two years, all with the approval of the village.

The village is to be provided a small portion of the park along the border of Ichabod’s Landing to allow the public easier access to the existing waterfront path.

The last automobile made by General Motors on the riverside site left the assembly line about 25 years ago when GM closed its plant. Jobs were lost and taxes fell for the village. However, with the ultimate completion of the Edge-on-Hudson development, Sleepy Hollow will see an estimated 3,000 additional residents, as well as the new businesses, providing the village with an anticipated major economic boost.