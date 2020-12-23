COVID-19
Health News
Our Schools

Superintendent Borsari Tests Positive for COVID

TUFSD Superintendent Chris Borsari
December 23, 2020

By Barrett Seaman–

Christopher Borsari, Superintendent of the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow School District, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine at his home in Putnam County.

In addition, two Sleepy Hollow Middle School students tested positive and are also in quarantine. Neither Borsari nor the two students have been on school grounds during the period in which they were likely to have become infected. “The SHMS students have not been in school so no additional individuals needed to be notified,” Borsari wrote in his message. “Further, I was already quarantined due to an exposure, and have not been in the District, so again, no additional individuals need to be notified as potential exposures.”

According to the NY State school tracking system, a total of 87 students, teachers and staff in all public schools of the Tarrytowns have tested positive as of December 22.

An area encompassing the central villages of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow and all of the District’s five schools remains designated as a Yellow Zone. According to the state’s standards, an area is designated as a Yellow Zone “if it has a 3 percent positivity rate (7-day average) over the past 10 days and is in the top 10 percent in the state for hospital admissions per capita over the past week and is experiencing week-over-week growth in daily admissions.” Infection rates in both Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow continue to exceed those levels.

