Sunday: Jitterbugs Holiday Special Event with Tia Fuller! ❄

By Barrett Seaman— On Sunday, after learning that a member of the Dows Lane Elementary School community had tested positive...Read More
December 7, 2020
GET TICKETS HERE
Share the News!
COVID Update: The Post-Thanksgiving Bump
December 5, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— The results of all that family fellowship and travel that go with Thanksgiving took a while to...Read More
December News – Tarrytown Environmental Council
December 5, 2020
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL DECEMBER 2020 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,...Read More
The Bakehouse of Tarrytown – A Rare Gem
December 5, 2020
By Linda Viertel-- When Liv Hansen and Luiz Silva opened their new bakery at the historic Tarrytown train station on...Read More
Villages’ Tree Lighting Events to be Shown Virtually
December 4, 2020
By Robert Kimmel--- Annual Christmas tree lighting moments will become a virtual festivity in the rivertown villages this holiday season....Read More
Children of the Pandemic
December 4, 2020
Exploring the challenges and coping strategies of the world’s youngest learners Logan Schiciano, November 20, 2020 The initial thrill of...Read More
COVID-19 Update: Ribbons of Remembrance
December 3, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- Interfaith prayers were said, solemn speeches read. Bagpipers from the Pipes & Drums Corps of the Police...Read More
Hometown Boy Makes Good—Being Funny—in Arizona
December 3, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— Let’s put our hands together for Eric Bernal, from Sleepy Hollow, New York. That’s the way Eric...Read More
COVID-19 Testing Available for Tarrytown Residents
December 3, 2020
Westchester County has partnered with the Westchester Medical Center to provide testing to communities in Yellow Zones. Westchester Medical Center has immediate...Read More
State to Spend $1.3 Million Re-Paving Broadway in Tarrytown
December 3, 2020
By Barret Seaman— One small piece of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s $357 million statewide roadway infrastructure program, announced on October 23rd,...Read More