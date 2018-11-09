Summit on Social Justice Explores Topical Issues

A recent Summit on Social Justice conference organized by the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry and Rye Country Day School explored a wide range of related topics during the full-day event. The Summit examined the important roles that diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice play, both in, and outside of school communities. Masters School students 8th through 12th grades, as well as faculty and administrators, attended the Saturday Summit.

Among the many topics discussed were “American Identity, what does it mean to be an American in today’s Society,” “Race vs. ethnicity, vs. nationality, and how do we come together,” Activism, why it matters here and now,” “Identifying and confronting sexism,” and “Diversity initiatives in our schools.”

This brief video offers a glimpse of the event: