Summer STEM Camp for Black Teens in Westchester – Begins July 26

July 17, 2021

Urban Legacy aims to build STEM learning and entrepreneurship in the Black Community. To that end, Urban Legacy is running an in-person Raspberry Pi camp from July 26 to August 6. The Edgemont Robotics team is helping design the curriculum and will teach at the camp. It is super flexible, so if there is anyone who does not have access to a computer, arrangements can be made. If there’s a student who’s in 6th grade or 11th grade who wants to sign up, those arrangements can also be made! Scholarships are also available to any student who needs them.

Share the News!







