Summer Soccer Horsemen Give Back to Sleepy Hollow

by Barrett Seaman –

This year’s Horseman Summer Soccer Tournament, with 26 teams playing over eight weeks, was notable for several reasons. While the teams are made up largely of boys, girls and men from Sleepy Hollow’s Hispanic communities, organizers were pleased to see that non-Hispanic players were more visible than in the past. Another good sign: proceeds from registration fees and the sale of bottled water to fans at games—most played on the fields at Washington Irving School on South Broadway—ran a surplus and gave organizers enough money so that they could give back to the village’s Recreation & Parks Department. At the Sleepy Hollow Cultural Festival at Kingsland Point Park on September 21, they presented Mayor Ken Wray with a check for $2,000—“something they didn’t have to do,” says Recs & Park chief Matthew Arone. The money will be used to support future youth programs in the village.